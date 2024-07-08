‘TRIGUN STAMPEDE’ New Season Title & Concept Art Revealed

During Studio Orange’s TRIGUN STAMPEDE panel at Anime Expo 2024, the production company unveiled new information for the upcoming “Final Stage” of their anime adaptation of Yasuhiro Nightow’s classic manga.

Recommended Videos

In addition to sharing new artwork of the main cast, Studio Orange offered some insight on the production process for the anime and when fan’s can expect to see Vash return.

Everything That’s Been Confirmed About TRIGUN STAMPEDE’s New Season

Confirmed during the Anime Expo 2024 panel, the new season will be titled TRIGUN STARGAZE and is slated to air on Crunchyroll once the season is ready to be released. While there is no official release date at this time, we do have every updated character illustration from the upcoming season.

Vash:

Studio Orange

Knives:

Studio Orange

Wolfwood:

Studio Orange

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy