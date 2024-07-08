Trigun Stampede promotional artwork from Season 1, and a new illustration from TRIGUN STARGAZE revealed at Anime Expo 2024
‘TRIGUN STAMPEDE’ New Season Title & Concept Art Revealed

Vash the Stampede returns for one final adventure, courtesy of Studio Orange.
During Studio Orange’s TRIGUN STAMPEDE panel at Anime Expo 2024, the production company unveiled new information for the upcoming “Final Stage” of their anime adaptation of Yasuhiro Nightow’s classic manga.

In addition to sharing new artwork of the main cast, Studio Orange offered some insight on the production process for the anime and when fan’s can expect to see Vash return.

Everything That’s Been Confirmed About TRIGUN STAMPEDE’s New Season

Confirmed during the Anime Expo 2024 panel, the new season will be titled TRIGUN STARGAZE and is slated to air on Crunchyroll once the season is ready to be released. While there is no official release date at this time, we do have every updated character illustration from the upcoming season.

Vash:

Vash-official-art
Studio Orange

Knives:

Knives-official-Art
Studio Orange

Wolfwood:

Wolfwood-Official-Art
Studio Orange

