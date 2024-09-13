Netlfix Has Seemingly Canceled the Magic: The Gathering Animated Series

One of the largest trading card games in the world, Magic: The Gathering has a devoted, ever growing fanbase of players and lore that runs decades deep. The world is filled with unique, complicated, and exciting characters from a variety of unique planes – making the franchise ripe for adaptation.

It seemed like fans would finally get the Magic: The Gathering animated series of their dreams from Netlfix, only to have them crushed, as one of the voice actors originally cast in the show stated that the project has been shelved.

In an interview with Collider, Brandon Routh, who was cast in the animated series as one of Magic‘s Planeswalkers, Gideon Jura, said that he has recorded voice lines for the series, but that he heard the series is no longer happening. While there’s been no official statement from Netflix regarding the validity of the talent’s statements, this isn’t the first time the streaming giant has axed an animated project – with others, like Wings of Fire and Bone suffering similar fates.

This is frustrating, because the animated series that Netflix does decide to release to the public have done immensely well, with series like League of Legends: Arcane and Castlevania garnering massive fanbases outside their target audiences. Plus, with a franchise like Magic: The Gathering making over $1.09 billion dollars in 2023 alone, it seems like an animated series to capitalize on the card game’s most iconic faces would be a no brainer.

