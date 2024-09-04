Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Netflix
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Neil Gaiman’s Hit Netflix Series Canceled After One Season

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 12:43 pm

Despite positive reviews and connections to the popular Sandman series, Netflix has decided to cancel Dead Boy Detectives after just one season. The supernatural comedy-mystery series, which follows two deceased detectives solving mysteries among the living, was originally ordered as a pilot for Max in 2021 but was later acquired by Netflix in 2023.

Recommended Videos

Despite its troubled production history, Dead Boy Detectives received strong reviews from both critics and audiences. The show’s performance on Rotten Tomatoes, with scores of 90% and 92%, would imply that it was a potential success for Netflix. However, while the ratings were high, the viewership didn’t match (per Variety), which may have led to its cancellation.

Dead-boy-detectives-under-crown
Netflix

The series featured many characters from the Sandman universe, including Death and Despair, suggesting that Netflix may have been planning to expand the Gaiman-based universe. This could have been a great way to compete with the growing trend of creating franchises that exist in the same world. We’ve seen House of Dragons continue the Game of Thrones universe, and even Universal tried to make a Dark Universe. However, the cancellation of Dead Boy Detectives shows that these plans may have been scrapped.

This is a huge hit to the fans who enjoyed the show, and based on the ratings, it may be more of a marketing issue than a reception issue. Netflix is no stranger to getting rid of shows that do well for those who watch because those cancellations often get blamed on viewership. However, it’s easy to see that Netflix doesn’t do a great job marketing the shows that do well unless you’re actively searching for them.

If you don’t go to the top 10s, you won’t see anything about other popular shows like Dead Boy Detectives. This kind of thing hurts the streaming industry, as a show can’t get a chance to flourish if it does everything well but can’t get in front of the intended audience.

Dead-boy-detectives-hiding
Netflix

It is unfortunate to see such a well-beloved show get canceled, especially from such a prolific author. However, this could always be just a speed bump in creating a universe for Netflix. Some of the characters from the canceled series will appear in future Sandman seasons, and Netflix might revisit the Gaiman universe in the future. If Netflix had big plans, they likely wouldn’t drop the franchise at just one cancellation. We may see more around this universe in the future.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter