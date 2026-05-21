Homelander spent five seasons convinced Butcher wasn’t worth killing, and that arrogance is what put him on his knees begging in the Oval Office

The Boys has wrapped its five-season run, and Homelander’s end came not with the scorched-earth dominance he spent years projecting, but with a bloodied collapse in the Oval Office. As detailed by LADbible, the finale saw Homelander stripped of his powers and killed by Butcher with a crowbar, a nod to the comic book source material. It was the kind of ending that made the character’s long history of restraint feel like it had always been pointing toward this outcome.

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The central irony of Homelander’s run is that he had every opportunity to eliminate Butcher and simply chose not to. A season three episode titled Payback included a scorched earth speech that made clear he had the speed, power, and resources to track Butcher down at any point. He let the conflict drag on anyway, not because he feared Butcher, but because he did not consider him worth the effort.

Showrunner Eric Kripke, speaking to Rolling Stone, explained the thinking plainly. Homelander viewed Butcher as a nuisance with a terminal illness, someone who would expire on his own without needing to be neutralized. That certainty, Kripke said, was rooted in pure hubris.

Homelander’s greatest weapon was also what finished him

In the finale, titled Blood and Bone, Homelander’s desperation became fully visible. He told Butcher, “You owe me. All the times I could’ve killed you, but didn’t. I let you live.” He then offered to degrade himself on live television in exchange for his life, a scene Antony Starr helped shape by contributing that line himself.

Kripke had spoken with Starr before the script was finished, telling him Homelander would not go out powerfully but instead in the most pathetic way possible. Starr understood immediately that the punishment needed to match seven years of on-screen horror.

Am I the only one who thought Homelander losing his powers before dying was way more satisfying than just killing him instantly? pic.twitter.com/94Mm7eJwxp — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 21, 2026

Starr’s willingness to commit fully to the character’s collapse tracks with how seriously he took the role throughout the series, amid discussions like the one Jensen Ackles had with Kripke over a season three script he initially refused to shoot. The cast’s relationship with difficult material defined much of what made the show work.

Kripke has consistently emphasized that The Boys was always about the characters before anything else. The political satire and super-powered violence were framing, but the question the show was really asking was where each of these people would end up. Homelander, who declared himself a god, ended his run as the smallest person in the room precisely because no one had ever told him otherwise. His insulation from reality meant he stopped being a threat the moment someone finally stopped being afraid of him.

Erin Moriarty’s recent press circuit for the finale underscored how much attention the show’s final stretch received, with cast appearances generating significant online discussion well before the last episode aired. Blood and Bone was the eighth and final episode of season five, which premiered on Prime Video on April 8, 2026.

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