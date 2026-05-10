‘Seriously what the ….’: The Boys showrunner can’t believe his show predicted Trump’s golden statue before it actually happened

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, was left stunned after a golden statue of Donald Trump was unveiled at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida. The series has spent five seasons satirizing politics and extreme public figures, and it had previously featured a golden statue of its own villain, Homelander. Kripke took to Instagram after seeing the news and wrote, “Seriously what the f—?”

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The 22-foot statue was revealed on Wednesday at the Doral golf course, reports Complex. It shows the president with his fist raised in the air, a pose meant to reflect his reaction after the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania. The ceremony was led by Pastor Mark Burns, a member of Pastors for Trump, who spoke to a crowd in front of the statue as it stood on a 7-foot base.

Pastor Burns addressed concerns about the imagery directly, making it clear he did not see the statue as a false idol. “Let me be clear: this is not a golden calf,” Burns said. “This statue is a celebration of life. It is a symbol of resilience, freedom, patriotism, strength, and the will power to keep fighting for the future of America.”

Real life keeps proving The Boys’ satire to be more accurate than the writers ever planned

During the event, Trump himself called in via the pastor’s cell phone to thank the attendees and organizers, saying he knew the gesture came from a place of love. The statue was commissioned by a group of crypto investors who wanted to promote their memecoin, $PATRIOT. It was created by sculptor Alan Cottrill, who has experience making presidential likenesses.

The process did have some friction, as Cottrill previously voiced frustration over payment delays before the investors decided to coat the bronze piece in gold leaf. Despite his earlier comments about holding the statue in a warehouse until he was paid, the investors said the work was fully paid for a year ago.

Eric Kripke reacts to evangelical leaders praising a gold statue of Trump in the same week as people praised to a gold statue of Homelander in ‘THE BOYS’.



“Seriously, what the fuck?” pic.twitter.com/LKhytTZYAd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 9, 2026

For Kripke, moments like this are becoming a familiar pattern. The Boys has built a strong reputation for its sharp social commentary, especially around the character of Homelander, who has become increasingly Trump-like as the show has gone on. Kripke has said that he and his writing team often worry their scripts go too far, only to see real-world events go even further.

Trump’s behavior has made headlines beyond entertainment, too, such as when he asked construction workers whether Iran should have a nuclear weapon. In a recent interview with Polygon, Kripke talked about a storyline in the show’s final season where Homelander declares himself a god. His team was nervous about how audiences would receive that plot, worried it would seem too extreme.

Then, just 48 hours before that episode aired, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself depicted as Jesus. “A month ago, when we were talking about marketing, I was like, ‘Homelander saying he’s God is so out there. We have to be careful about how we even introduce the idea to the public because they’ll say he’s gone too far,’ and here we are. It’s just really hard to out-satire this world,” Kripke said.

One of the greatest honors of my life was leading the dedication of President Donald J. Trump’s statue to the world.



What amazes me is how quickly some people have compared this beautiful statue, created and made possible by more than 6,000 patriots, to a golden calf or idol… pic.twitter.com/p8myp46dD5 — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) May 8, 2026

Kripke has admitted he is growing tired of how closely his show’s fictional stories end up reflecting the real political world. He said that while he sees the marketing value in the overlap, he wishes his team could present their satire before reality makes it seem less like fiction and more like a news report.

The Trump administration’s aggressive foreign policy stance has also drawn attention, with officials threatening Iran over attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This is not the first time presidential statues have made headlines.

Other installations appeared near the Capitol building, including sculptures called “Best Friends Forever” and “King of the World,” which were commissioned by a protest group named Secret Handshake. Those statues featured Trump alongside the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and were removed shortly after they went up.

Unlike those protest pieces, the new golden statue in Florida is clearly meant to be a permanent tribute. Meanwhile, Kripke and fans of The Boys continue to watch as the gap between the show’s fictional world and real life keeps getting smaller.

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