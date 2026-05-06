Blake Lively reportedly walked away from her Justin Baldoni settlement with no money and no apology after spending tens of millions on lawyers

Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni has come to an end, and it did not go well for her. After spending around $60 million on lawyers, she walked away with nothing – no money, no apology, and a reputation that has taken a serious hit. Both parties agreed to a settlement after the court dismissed 10 out of Lively’s 13 claims in March.

Recommended Videos

The outcome came to light after unsealed court documents revealed details about how both sides handled the case. According to Brobible, Lively’s legal team brought in a new law firm, Sussman Godfrey, in an effort to strengthen their position. It did not help, and the final settlement statement contained no apology from Baldoni whatsoever.

Lively had accused Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of running a smear campaign against her after she raised allegations of harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. She claimed the campaign damaged her career and contributed to the failure of her skincare line, Blake Brown.

The lawyers are the only ones who came out ahead in this legal saga

In a joint statement, both sides called the film adaptation of It Ends With Us a “source of pride.” The statement also acknowledged the difficulties of the case and recognized concerns Lively had raised. Lively was also contractually set to receive a significant sum for appearances in advertisements and promotional work, which makes the outcome feel even more deflating.

Meanwhile, in the wider news cycle, Trump’s late-night AI image posts on social media have been drawing their own share of attention and public debate. The lawyers involved in this case (Bryan Freedman, Ellyn Garofalo, Michael Gottlieb, and Esra Hudson) are widely seen as the real financial winners here, having likely collected tens of millions in fees over the course of the litigation.

Blake Lively received no money in the settlement of the sexual harassment lawsuit between her and Justin Baldoni.



However, Lively still has a pending motion for attorneys’ fees and damages in connection with Baldoni’s failed defamation suit against her.https://t.co/YfdDuLKdi7 pic.twitter.com/f7A1cRzYHp — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2026

Lively’s career has also slowed down noticeably, with her only film release in 2025 being Another Simple Favor. Whether the lawsuit played a direct role in that slowdown is hard to say, but it has not helped her standing in the industry.

Her reputation in the public eye has taken a clear hit, and rebuilding it will not be easy or quick. The case drew enormous media attention, and the unsealed documents only added more fuel to an already intense public debate about her conduct throughout the dispute.

In other high-stakes news making headlines this week, Trump ordering military escorts through Iran’s blockade has raised serious concerns about a potential breach of the existing truce. For now, the settlement marks the end of a costly and damaging legal fight that produced no tangible wins for Lively – only legal bills, negative press, and an uncertain road ahead for her career.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy