‘Do not test the will of U.S. under Donald Trump’: Rubio threatens Iran after their attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned Iran not to “test the will” of President Donald Trump, threatening the country with “growing isolation” and “economic collapse” if it continues to attack ships and charge tolls for cargo vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

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According to Mediaite, Rubio made these comments during a White House press briefing, where he gave an update on the ongoing Iran situation and spoke about the US Navy’s efforts to guide stranded ships out of the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important routes for global oil supply, with around 20% of the world’s oil passing through it. Iran’s attacks on ships and its imposition of tolls have raised serious concern internationally. The US Navy’s role in guiding stranded ships through the strait is a non-offensive operation aimed at keeping cargo vessels safe and avoiding further conflict.

Iran’s small attack boats have become a serious and hard-to-stop threat in the strait

Rubio directed his words at Iran, urging the country to make a “sensible choice” and accept the current reality. He made clear that President Trump’s preference is for peace, but Iran must be willing to negotiate and agree to terms that work for both the country and the world.

The Secretary of State’s warning comes as Iran’s so-called “mosquito fleet” of small attack boats continues to cause disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite losing much of its conventional navy, Iran has adapted by using speedboats to swarm and attack merchant vessels. The US has responded by increasing air power over the strait, with at least six small Iranian boats reportedly sunk by Seahawk helicopters.

🇺🇸🇮🇷 Rubio on Iran:



"They really shouldn’t test the will of the US, at least not under Trump. He has proven that he will back up what he says.



And if they test him, ultimately, they will lose."pic.twitter.com/P5WvH2EqzI https://t.co/eBQSGbTzRD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 5, 2026

Analysts estimate that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy could have hundreds to thousands of these small attack boats available, making them a serious force in the region. These boats are often launched from hidden locations, making them hard to detect and stop.

Jennifer Parker, a former naval officer and maritime security expert, has described the mosquito fleets as a “weapon of mass disruption,” capable of controlling the strait without the need for traditional “weapons of mass destruction.”

Meanwhile, Trump has been making headlines on other fronts too, including the White House sharing AI art of Trump as the Mandalorian for Star Wars Day, which drew sharp reactions from fans. Global energy prices have risen sharply due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. While the US has paused its Project Freedom plan to reopen the strait to commercial vessels, the blockade remains in place, and the situation continues to worsen.

The US has shown its military strength, with President Trump pointing to the destruction of submarines and several warships. However, Iran’s unconventional naval tactics have proven effective in disrupting global oil supply and keeping its blockade of the strait in place.

It remains to be seen whether Iran will follow Rubio’s warning and make a “sensible choice.” In other news surrounding the administration, the US government has also been issuing passports featuring Trump’s image, a move that has left many Americans with unanswered questions. Rubio’s warning is a clear signal that the United States will not stand down in the face of Iranian aggression, and that continued attacks will carry serious economic and political consequences for Iran.

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