A London guitarist with Parkinson’s hummed 150 AI demos just to capture what he called “the last breath of my guitar playing”

London singer-songwriter Samuel Smith completed his new album, The Art of Letting Go, with the help of artificial intelligence after a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis left him unable to play guitar. As reported by Dexerto, Smith was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 2020, and motor symptoms including tremors and muscle stiffness made his usual approach to the instrument nearly impossible.

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Rather than abandoning the project, Smith turned to AI music generators Suno and Udio to complete an instrumental track titled “Horizon.” He hummed melodies he had personally composed into the platforms, going through 150 attempts and extensive editing before arriving at a demo that matched what he was hearing in his head.

Once he had a usable foundation, Smith provided the AI with specific prompts about mood, instrumentation, and style. The final version features guitar work from Grammy-nominated musician Julian Lage, and Smith himself managed to record his own parts during a ten-minute window when his arm freed up, capturing what he described as the last breath of his guitar playing.

Speaking to The Independent, Smith explained the role these tools play in his workflow. “It then brings it to life in a way that I can play to session players and say, ‘Here, that’s what I’m thinking, that is what I’m hearing.'” He was clear that the technology was not substituting his creative input. “AI is not replacing anything for me,” Smith said. “It’s unlocking, it’s enabling. It’s allowing me to keep writing. I upload my lyrics. AI doesn’t create my lyrics. I upload my music. AI does not create my music.”

Amid broader debate over AI’s impact on artists, Smith’s case presents a markedly different dimension of the conversation. He is now urging AI developers to engage directly with health professionals and music therapists to demonstrate the tangible benefits their tools can offer to people with degenerative conditions.

That intersection has roots in established practice. Since 2018, experts at Parkinson’s Foundation-designated Centers of Excellence have highlighted music therapy as a tool for managing daily symptoms. Board-certified music therapists use techniques including singing, drumming, and rhythmic exercises to help patients with balance, stride length, and posture. Rhythm functions as a structural template for the brain, helping to organize movement and counter bradykinesia, the slowness of movement common in Parkinson’s, while also supporting articulation, memory, and emotional well-being.

Smith’s advocacy extends beyond his own experience. With questions about what role AI companies should play in broader society under active debate, he has called on developers to connect their platforms with the medical and therapeutic communities that could benefit most. The final track on his album stands as a practical demonstration of what that collaboration can produce.

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