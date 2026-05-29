Trump is seriously trying to make the latest Iran deal work because it ‘may be the best of the very bad outcomes,’ former Biden adviser says

President Trump is seriously considering a tentative deal with Iran that could finally break the current stalemate, even as critics argue it represents a significant shift from his original goals for the conflict. The potential agreement, which first surfaced in reports on Thursday, centers on a 60-day memorandum of understanding designed to extend the existing ceasefire and reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz, The Hill reports.

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This waterway is vital to the global economy, as more than 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas supply passes through it. Under the proposed terms, Iran would agree to remove all mines from the strait and refrain from imposing tolls on commercial ships traveling through the area. In return, the United States would agree to lift its current naval blockade and issue specific sanctions waivers that would allow Iran to resume selling its oil on the international market.

The deal also includes a commitment from the U.S. to discuss broader sanction relief in the future. While the memorandum includes a pledge from Iran to stop pursuing nuclear weapons, this promise has been met with skepticism from nonproliferation experts who point out that Tehran has made similar assertions for years. Reports indicate the initial phase of negotiations would focus on how to properly dispose of Iran’s existing stockpile of highly enriched uranium and how to manage future enrichment activities.

Jake Sullivan characterizes the administration’s recent efforts as a huge strategic setback for the US and a significant gain for Iran

Jake Sullivan, a former national security adviser who played a key role in the 2015 nuclear deal, recently shared his thoughts on the administration’s current trajectory. During an interview on Friday, he suggested that the President is likely looking at this deal because he simply doesn’t have a good alternative left on the table. Sullivan noted, “He tried to bomb Iran, he tried to blockade Iran, he tried to bully Iran, and he is stuck.”

He further commented that this proposal might be the best of the very bad outcomes available to the administration. Sullivan also expressed concern about the broader implications, stating, “This is the umpteenth time we’ve heard we’re very close to a deal, but every time we hear this, the terms get a little better for Iran.”

Biden adviser: Iran deal ‘may be the best of the very bad outcomes’https://t.co/K4LZ8GvApm — The Hill (@thehill) May 29, 2026

The path forward isn’t exactly smooth for the President, as he faces pressure from both sides of the aisle. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed these concerns during a press briefing held on Thursday. He emphasized that no U.S. concessions will be on the table until clear progress is made. “Nothing is going to be on the table until we see the Strait of Hormuz open and the Iranians agree that they have to turn over the highly enriched uranium,” Bessent stated.

It’s worth noting that this tentative deal falls well short of the unconditional surrender that the President previously demanded. Many of his original aims, such as limiting Iran’s missile program, removing the current hardline regime, and ending support for regional proxies, are not included in this 60-day window.

Some of the President’s own hawkish supporters are already voicing their frustration. Mark Levin, for example, questioned the logic of providing financial relief to the regime in exchange for a short-term negotiation window. He wrote on X, “We are removing the economic and military pressure with only the threat that either or both could resume.” He also asked why the administration wouldn’t force major concessions before lifting that economic pressure.

Meanwhile, other critics are using the news to highlight what they see as a reversal of policy. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger remarked that there isn’t one concession Iran has agreed to that wasn’t already in place before the war.

Because the President spent years criticizing the delivery of funds to Iran in 2016, his team is reportedly looking at workarounds to avoid direct payments. This could involve using a third party, such as Qatar, to release funds to Iran instead. As it stands, the President has yet to provide his final approval for the deal, leaving the situation in a state of limbo as both Washington and Tehran weigh their next moves.

Whether this 60-day window turns into a long-term resolution or just another chapter in a long conflict remains to be seen.

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