Ohio’s Republican Governor suspends tax exemption for data centers, following growing backlash over power and environmental concerns

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has officially suspended the state’s tax exemption for new data centers, a move that comes as the state grapples with a massive surge in costs related to these tech-focused facilities. This decision, as reported by The Hill, directs the chair of the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to temporarily halt the consideration of any new tax exemption requests. The pause is set to take effect on June 1, and it will remain in place while the Ohio General Assembly conducts a formal study regarding the rapid growth of these power-hungry hubs across the state.

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It is honestly hard to overstate how much these costs have spiraled out of control. When state projections were initially calculated, the tax breaks for data centers were expected to cost around $135 million. Instead, those figures ballooned to a staggering $1.5 billion last year. This discrepancy has left many lawmakers feeling completely blindsided, especially since the actual cost reached more than 10 times the original prediction. The situation has become a major point of contention, with some officials labeling the incentives as a prime example of corporate welfare.

The friction surrounding this issue was highlighted clearly by state Rep. David Thomas, who took to X to voice his frustration following the governor’s announcement. “The Legislature removed this Sales Tax Exemption on Data Centers in the 2025 budget, but that was Vetoed,” he wrote. “One year later, what was estimated at $300 million in lost revenue is now $1.6 billion. The legislature was not told of this cost until seeing it in the newspaper.”

This isn’t just about the money, though the $1.5 billion figure is certainly enough to get anyone’s attention

There is a growing conversation about how these massive data centers impact local utility bills and the environment. As artificial intelligence continues to drive the need for more computing power, these facilities are popping up everywhere, and they require a tremendous amount of energy to run efficiently. This has transformed the industry’s expansion into a significant wedge issue for current budget discussions and upcoming elections.

While the governor’s decision to pause the tax breaks is a notable shift, it is important to note that he isn’t calling for a full moratorium on the construction of these facilities. In fact, DeWine specifically stated that he views data centers as a critical component to today’s technology-driven economy. He mentioned that he fully supports the work of the legislature to bring forward facts about the industry, including the potential benefits these centers bring to local communities when they are established.

Ohio suspends data center tax break as tech firms face pressure to pay the cost to power AI https://t.co/0ZUmr1Fqu7 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 28, 2026

Not everyone is satisfied with just a temporary pause, however. Some lawmakers, like state Sen. Bill Blessing, have been vocal about wanting a more permanent solution written into state law. “This is one of the most egregious examples of corporate welfare that I’ve seen in my time in the Legislature,” Blessing noted. He also pushed back against the idea that these companies would leave Ohio without the tax breaks, stating, “To say that they wouldn’t be here but for that tax credit, I’m ready to call B.S. on that and say that no, they’re not going to move away.”

The industry perspective, represented by Dan Diorio of the Data Center Coalition, suggests that these tax incentives are necessary to keep the state competitive. During the first hearing of the newly formed Select Committee on Data Centers, Diorio argued that the transactions facilitated by these centers would not have occurred without the incentives in place. He emphasized that the economic activity generated is an important consideration for Ohio’s standing in the tech sector.

Despite these arguments, the political pressure is mounting. Local groups are actively trying to get a data center ban on the November ballot. Their proposed measure would prohibit the construction of data centers with a peak load of more than 25 megawatts per month. To make this happen, they need to collect more than 413,000 signatures from at least 44 of the 88 Ohio counties by July 1.

As the state moves forward, the Select Committee on Data Centers will continue to study the economic, environmental, and security impacts of these facilities. Rep. Adam Holmes, who chairs the committee, noted that the goal is to establish sound development policies that benefit all Ohioans. Whether the legislature decides to override the previous veto or pursue new, permanent legislation remains to be seen.

This is especially a notable development after the Law Enforcement’s push to curb ‘anti-technology extremism’. For now, the temporary pause serves as a cooling-off period for a debate that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

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