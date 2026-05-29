Oregon family hears ‘strange noises’ from crawl space. Now a man with a sword and knife stash is headed to jail

An Oregon man was sentenced to three years in prison after a jury convicted him of burglary connected to an elaborate living area he built in a family’s crawl space. Beniamin Bucur, 41, received a 36-month prison sentence in late May 2026 in Clackamas County after jurors found him guilty of first-degree burglary. Before trial, Bucur also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

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Deputies discovered the encampment in September 2025 at a condominium complex on Southeast Old Town Court near Happy Valley. While residents previously reported hearing unusual sounds, they did not realize anyone had built a living area underneath their home.

Deputies responded to the property on Sept. 3, 2025, after a neighbor spotted a man entering the crawl space and alerted authorities. According to investigators, the witness noticed the crawl space door open with light shining from inside before the door shut again.

Strange noises led to an alarming discovery

When deputies arrived, they found the crawl space entrance damaged and locked. Investigators also spotted an extension cord running through a vent, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, per Portland news outlet KPTV. The homeowner provided keys, but Bucur had altered the locks. Deputies forced entry through the door and found Bucur inside.

Once inside, investigators also discovered what prosecutors later described as an elaborate underground setup. According to the district attorney’s office, Bucur created a makeshift living area complete with lighting, cooking equipment, televisions, and gaming devices powered through the family’s electrical system.

A man with a lengthy criminal history was caught living in a Happy Valley, Oregon family's crawl space for about three months. Deputies say he hung string lights and constructed a kitchen and a gaming area.



He was sentenced to three years in prison: https://t.co/BIvDeO7vDr pic.twitter.com/P8SleVrP1s — KATU News (@KATUNews) May 28, 2026

Deputies also recovered a sword, multiple knives, and a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine residue, prosecutors said. Photos released by investigators showed string lights hanging across the crawl space ceiling, electronics mounted inside the cramped area, and personal belongings spread throughout the living quarters, according to local news outlet KATU.

Deputy District Attorney Tiffany Escover said Bucur quietly moved into the crawl space while the family above carried on with daily life. “Using the cover of darkness, the defendant snuck into the crawlspace of this family’s home, moved in his belongings, including multiple televisions, gaming consoles, cooking burners – he even hung string lights – racking up the electricity usage while the family unknowingly footed the bill,” Escover said in a statement released by Clackamas County.

A co-defendant, Svetlana Mashkov, was also arrested at the scene inside the crawlspace. She was later convicted of criminal trespass and a probation violation. Court records show Bucur has a criminal history spanning more than 20 years, including burglary, theft, and drug convictions.

Prosecutors also said he faces additional burglary charges in neighboring Washington County connected to a separate case. Authorities arrested him in that case while he remained on security release awaiting trial in Clackamas County. As of this week, Bucur remains in custody following his sentencing in Clackamas County Circuit Court.

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