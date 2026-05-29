NATO gets ‘ready to defend every inch’ of territory as Russian drone hits Romania, but Moscow is denying involvement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has declared that the alliance is prepared to defend “every inch of its territory” following a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Romania, The Guardian reported. This incident occurred during an overnight attack on neighbouring Ukraine and has sparked a significant diplomatic response.

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The drone hit a building in the city of Galați, which is located on the Danube River near the borders with Ukraine and Moldova. The impact resulted in a fire, caused injuries to two people, and necessitated the evacuation of residents from the structure.

Romanian president Nicuşor Dan immediately convened an emergency meeting of the country’s supreme council of national defence. Furthermore, the Romanian foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador to address the breach. Oana Țoiu, the Romanian foreign minister, shared a firm message on X regarding the situation. She stated, “We will officially communicate the consequences that this lack of responsibility on the part of the Russian Federation will have for the diplomatic relations between our countries, as well as the next steps at the European level regarding sanctions packages.”

The Romanian defence ministry confirmed that the drone was tracked by radar within Romanian airspace

In response to the incursion, the Romanian military scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter authorized to engage targets, while emergency alerts were issued to residents in the vicinity. Police and emergency services arrived at the scene to manage the aftermath of the crash.

Nicuşor Dan emphasized that his nation would not accept the war of aggression waged by Russia against Ukraine being transferred to its own citizens. He has directed the foreign ministry to prepare a package of measures regarding the relationship with Moscow, describing these steps as “proportionate to this very serious situation.”

We stand with our NATO Ally Romania and condemn this reckless incursion on its territory. Our thoughts are with the injured in Galati. We will defend every inch of NATO territory. — U.S. Ambassador to NATO (@USAmbNATO) May 29, 2026

NATO’s leadership has been vocal about the implications of this event. Mark Rutte addressed the situation on social media after speaking with Nicuşor Dan, noting, “Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all.” He reaffirmed the commitment of the alliance to protect its member states.

The Romanian government has requested that NATO accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities and has suggested it would call on Article 4 of the NATO treaty. Invoking this article would trigger formal discussions within the organization regarding threats to the security of Romania. The incident has been characterized by the foreign ministry as a “grave and irresponsible escalation” and a serious breach of international law.

Despite the evidence provided by radar tracking and the resulting damage, Vladimir Putin has attempted to suggest that the drone might have been a stray Ukrainian weapon. He claimed he had only just heard of the incident and suggested that the drone wreckage should be handed over to Russia so it could conduct its own independent investigation. This denial comes as Russia continues a campaign of systematic strikes against Ukraine.

International reactions have been swift and critical. The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that Russia’s “war of aggression has crossed yet another line.” She added, “We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people.” She also noted that as the alliance continues to strengthen security and deterrence, especially on the eastern border, pressure on Russia will increase. Jean-Noël Barrot, the foreign minister of France, also condemned the act, calling it an irresponsible move by Russia to strike a country that is both a member of the European Union and NATO.

From the perspective of Ukraine, this event highlights the broader risk posed by the ongoing conflict. Andrii Sybiha, the Ukrainian foreign minister, noted on X, “The recent incursion of a Russian drone into the Romanian airspace and its explosion … proved once again that Russian aggression poses a real threat to the Black Sea region and the entire Europe.”

While the situation remains tense, Gen Gheorghe Maxim, a stand-in commander for the Romanian armed forces’ joint staff, clarified during a news conference on Friday that the strike was not “an attack from Russia against Romania.” However, he cautioned that “Romanians should understand that Russia is a threat to the security of the countries in the area.”

The event follows recent warnings from the UN secretary general, António Guterres, who told the Security Council that more civilians had been killed in Ukraine in the first four months of this year than in the same period in 2025, 2024, or 2023. As Russia continues to use long-range ballistic missiles and drones to target the power grid and cities in Ukraine, the pressure on the region remains high, and the focus on regional security and defense capabilities continues to intensify.

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