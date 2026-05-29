Cat owner in ‘utter disbelief’ as she watches Amazon delivery driver drop off package then kidnap her cat

A California woman has spoken of her “utter disbelief” after her doorbell cam captured the moment her cat was abducted from her front porch by an Amazon delivery driver. The owner is reportedly devastated by the seemingly random abduction and has asked the Amazon driver to return her beloved pet.

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The incident occurred in Bakersfield, CA. on May 14th when a man wearing an Amazon delivery driver vest stepped onto Brenda Wilson’s porch to deliver a package as per KGET. The door cam captured the whole thing as the driver leaned out of frame to drop off the package. He can then be seen shifting over to a corner, still mostly out of frame but it’s clear the delivery driver was interacting with the cat. When he stands back up he has Wilson’s cat, Junie, in his hands. He then walked away with the cat in his arms.

Wilson admits that she isn’t sure of the man’s intentions with her cat. “Maybe he just really thought she was the most chill cat ever, and was just like, ‘hey, let me test it,’” she said. However, she says that Junie, “meowed at him and was like, stranger danger,” although she stated that she wished the cat had fought back.

The man has not yet been charged with a crime and it’s not even entirely certain whether a crime has taken place but Wilson has filed a police report regarding the matter. It was also confirmed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office that an investigation into the incident was ongoing saying the video appears to show the “theft of a cat.”

A theory has also been shared that the driver was a former neighbor of Wilson’s who lived nearby and may have mistook the cat for his own cat. Regardless, Wilson stated that her and her children have had Junie since 2022 and it would be easy to figure out where the cat belongs.

Wilson was also informed that the man doesn’t work directly for the tech giant. 17 News has been trying to get into contact with the driver but so far nobody has had any luck. Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that the matter was being looked into. They confirmed that they had spoken with the driver and his employer and were working with law enforcement. So far it is unclear whether Wilson’s cat has been returned safely or not.

The cat owner even said the Amazon driver “could just drop [Junie] off in the driveway,” adding, “She knows what to do. She’ll come straight to the garage, get inside the house.”

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