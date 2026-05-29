The White House let people think aliens.gov was about UFOs, then launched it as an immigration tracker saying “they do not belong here”

The Trump administration launched aliens.gov on Thursday, a website that opens with a Star Wars-style scrolling text crawl set against a backdrop of falling stars, framing undocumented immigrants as a hidden threat living undetected among ordinary Americans. As detailed by Reality Tea, the site uses space-themed imagery to describe undocumented immigrants as people who have attended the same schools and shopped in the same stores as Americans.

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“They walk among us,” the site declares, before concluding, “With one exception — they do not belong here.” A live counter on the page displays over 3.1 million so-called “encounters,” a figure that appears to match a September 2024 Homeland Security Republican report on encounters recorded during Trump’s first term, though the website provides no timeline for the data.

A heat map below the counter draws on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) figures, allowing visitors to search by city or state. Results include total arrests in a given area, the nationalities of those detained, and any alleged criminal charges or gang affiliations on file. The site also links directly to ICE’s online tip form, encouraging the public to report what the White House labels “suspicious aliens.”

The domain had already sparked UFO speculation months earlier

The domain registration raised eyebrows back in March, when Trump’s administration quietly secured both alien.gov and aliens.gov. Many observers speculated the move was connected to Trump’s parallel push to release government documents related to UFOs, making Thursday’s immigration-focused launch a surprise to many.

They don’t belong here.



The truth has dropped ➡️ https://t.co/bE6YjLxbdY pic.twitter.com/ZLN4skcg1g — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2026

Amid broader enforcement moves such as ICE deportation hearings accelerating, the new website represents another escalation in the administration’s public-facing enforcement strategy. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE and Customs and Border Protection, has pursued mass deportations as a central plank of Trump’s second-term agenda. Enforcement operations have received widespread legal and public scrutiny and contributed to a record-long agency shutdown this spring.

The administration has also threatened pulling CBP officers from sanctuary city airports, adding further pressure to cities resisting federal immigration enforcement.

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