Alabama judge allegedly delayed life-or-death hearings to walk her dogs

An Alabama judge is suspended after she reportedly made racist comments toward a white court clerk and allegedly delayed important court hearings so she could walk her dog, according to the New York Post.

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This comes after Alabama’s Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a sweeping complaint against Jefferson County Probate Judge Yashiba Blanchard, who is now facing multiple ethics charges, including misconduct, incompetence, retaliation against staff, and repeated delays in handling involuntary commitment hearings for hospitalized patients.

The allegations center on hearings that determine whether people experiencing severe mental health crises should remain committed to hospitals or receive other forms of treatment. Attorneys and hospital officials warned in court filings and emails that delays could place vulnerable patients at risk.

Blanchard’s allegations keep getting worse

According to the complaint, Blanchard did not hear any involuntary commitment cases during the first nine months of her term, leading to a growing backlog of cases involving psychiatric patients awaiting court review. The filing alleges that some patients remained hospitalized for weeks longer than necessary because hearings did not happen on schedule.

In one example cited in reports, hospital staff complained after a hearing cancellation allegedly forced a patient to stay hospitalized for an additional two weeks during Thanksgiving. The email reportedly stated that the delay disrupted patient care, created operational problems for hospital staff, and affected public safety concerns.

NEW: Alabama judge suspended after being accused of delaying cases so she could walk her dogs, as well as making racial remarks against a white woman.



Probate Judge Yashiba Blanchard has been smacked with a 120-page complaint accusing her of misconduct in multiple cases.



In one… pic.twitter.com/Nt5QDLD6Wp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2026

The complaint also describes one exchange in which an attorney pleaded for a hearing to move forward because the lawyer feared the client “was going to die.” Investigators further alleged that Blanchard blamed one delay on personal responsibilities involving her pets. According to the complaint, the judge told court staff she was late to an involuntary commitment docket because she had “three dogs to walk.

According to TMZ, Blanchard also faces accusations involving racial remarks directed at Chief Clerk Amanda Reid, who is white. According to the complaint, Blanchard allegedly responded to a staff member who said she liked Reid by saying, “Oh, I forgot you all like kissing white a—.”

The filing further alleges that Blanchard retaliated against Reid after the clerk complied with a subpoena from the Judicial Inquiry Commission. Investigators accused the judge of moving Reid’s workspace and limiting her access to files and equipment needed to perform her duties.

Blanchard serves as a probate judge in Jefferson County, Alabama. Probate judges in the state oversee matters including estates, guardianships, elections, adoptions, and involuntary mental health commitment proceedings. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused Blanchard of violating several Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics. The complaint reportedly includes seven formal charges and spans roughly 120 pages.

The allegations include failing to carry out judicial duties, disregarding legal requirements, harassing and intimidating court staff, and failing to maintain professional standards in managing the court. At this stage, the allegations remain accusations, not findings of misconduct. Public reports have not identified a detailed response from Blanchard addressing the specific claims. The suspension does not amount to a final ruling on the case.

Under Alabama judicial procedures, Blanchard remains suspended while the state’s Court of the Judiciary reviews the complaint and determines whether disciplinary action is warranted. Possible outcomes could include dismissal of the charges, censure, suspension, or removal from office.

Retired Probate Judge Sherri Friday was appointed to temporarily fill Blanchard’s role during the proceedings, according to local reports. As of Thursday, May 28, Blanchard had not publicly commented on the allegations.

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