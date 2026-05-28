Talarico is confident about the Texas Senate race, and it’s fueled by GOP voters who ‘whisper’ support for him ‘like they’re in witness protection’

The Texas Senate race is heating up, and state Representative James Talarico is making a bold claim about the state of the electorate. Talarico, the Democratic nominee, says he is seeing a surprising trend on the campaign trail. In an interview with MS Now, he claims that some voters who previously supported President Trump are now showing interest in his campaign, though they are doing so very quietly. According to Talarico, these voters whisper their support to him at rallies “like they’re in the witness protection program.”

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This shift in attitude seems to be driven by a growing sense of disillusionment among the president’s base. Talarico argues that the administration has failed to deliver on its promises, specifically pointing to the conflict in Iran and the initial reluctance to release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

During the interview, Talarico suggested that the current political climate in Texas is ripe for change. He believes there is a real opportunity to assemble a coalition of Democrats, independents, and Republicans who are tired of what he describes as extremism and corruption. He specifically pointed to figures like Attorney General Ken Paxton as examples of this problem.

The stakes for this election were solidified on Tuesday when Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff

Paxton had the benefit of a final-hour endorsement from President Trump, which helped him secure the nomination. This outcome has set the stage for a general election that is expected to be both expensive and intense. While Texas is historically a deep-red state, Democrats are expressing some cautious optimism. Many observers view Paxton as a weaker candidate for the GOP than Cornyn might have been. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report recently shifted its rating of the race from likely Republican to leaning Republican. However, the report also emphasized that Talarico still faces a steep challenge.

Jessica Taylor, the Senate and Governors editor for the report, noted that Paxton brings a significant amount of baggage into the general election. She highlighted a long list of ethical concerns, including allegations of bribery and misuse of his office, as well as personal issues like marital infidelity that led to his wife filing for divorce on “biblical grounds.”

.@JamesTalarico: I can’t tell you the number of people who come up to me at the end of these events and whisper, ‘I’m not a Democrat’ like they’re in the witness protection program — including a lot of people who voted for Trump in 2024.



They voted for him because they thought… pic.twitter.com/ni7dVrs2HW — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) May 27, 2026

Despite these vulnerabilities, the path to victory for a Democrat in Texas remains difficult. As Taylor pointed out, many undecided voters might still feel uncomfortable voting for a Democrat, especially considering the party has not won a Senate seat in the state since 1988.

The political environment is certainly complicated by the president’s current standing with the public. As of Monday, President Trump hit a disapproval rating of 58.3 percent, which is the highest of his two terms. This figure, based on an average of polls calculated by RealClearPolitics, surpasses the previous high of 57.9 percent that followed the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The president’s average approval rating currently sits at 39.8 percent, a mark that has remained below 45 percent since late October. These numbers have been trending downward since the president authorized strikes against Iran on February 28.

The conflict in Iran has had a tangible impact on the lives of many Americans, particularly regarding the price of fuel. The Iranian military has placed restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil supplies. This has contributed to a spike in gas prices across the country.

While the average price of regular gas dropped slightly to just over $4.49 per gallon on Tuesday, it remains more than $1.50 higher than it was before the conflict began. Public sentiment on this issue is notably negative. A poll conducted between May 11 and May 15 found that only 30 percent of respondents believed the president made the right decision in going to war, while 64 percent said it was the wrong move.

Despite these headwinds, Paxton is not backing down. Following his primary win, he used his victory speech to attack Talarico, labeling him a “threat to everything we hold dear in this state and in this country.”

Talarico, however, seems largely unbothered by this approach. When asked how he plans to handle the insults and mockery often associated with the president’s style of politics, Talarico dismissed the effectiveness of such tactics. He noted that the politics of name-calling and trolling have record-low approval ratings. He argued that these nicknames do nothing to lower the cost of groceries, gas, housing, or prescription drugs. Instead, he believes voters are looking for leaders who will focus on practical solutions for working families rather than enriching themselves and their billionaire donors.

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