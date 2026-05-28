$40 million in gold bars found at home of former CIA officer David Rush but he claims it was just ‘work-related expenses’

Former U.S. government official David Rush has been arrested after over 300 gold bars worth $40 million were discovered in his home. The ex-CIA officer claimed the valuable bars as “work-related expenses.”

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Rush, who until recently held a senior position in the CIA, has been charged with criminal theft of public money as per the BBC. He reportedly made several requests for the gold bars to the US government over the past year. Aside from the hoard of gold bars, agents also discovered roughly $2 million in cash and 35 luxury watches, many of which were reportedly Rolexes.

According to court documents Rush made a series of requests “to obtain a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses” between November 2025 and March 2026. He later received his requested items and currency but a later review by the CIA “was unable to locate the gold bars or significant amounts of the foreign currency.”

That’s not all David Rush was accused of

Rush’s position gave him access to top secret information and classified documents according to court documents. However, he has been accused of lying about his past education and military service when he applied for the government job. He was also accused of fraudulently taking military leave with pay climbing into the thousands of dollars.

🇺🇸 A CIA officer got caught with $40 million in gold bars at home.



David Rush had a Top-Secret clearance, a senior management position at the CIA, and apparently a very interesting storage situation. Federal agents raided his house last week and walked out with 300 gold bars… pic.twitter.com/FAyvZJyTLd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 27, 2026

After the government agency realized the gold and money had disappeared a search warrant was issued by the FBI for Rush’s Virginia home on May 18th. In total, 303 gold bars were recovered along with the money. It’s currently unclear why Rush had kept it all in his home.

David Rush was arrested last week and is currently being held in detention and will have a hearing this week.

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