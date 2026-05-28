Florida cop finally drops charges against amputee he accused of holding phone while driving

How could she be holding a phone in her right hand if she hasn't got a right hand?

A Florida deputy accused a one-handed woman of driving while using her phone. The officer has finally backed down and requested the citation he issued her be dismissed. Now the officer’s bodycam footage has been posted online and it shows that there was no way the woman could have been driving and on the phone.

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Kathleen Thomas was issued a citation for driving with a phone in hand back in February after being stopped along North Dixie Highway in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. Of course, driving while distracted in any capacity can have terrible consequences, but in this case she was likely innocent.

At the time she shared a video of the conversation she had with the officer from her perspective. She also showed that her right hand had been amputated, meaning there was no way she could have been using a phone and driving.

There is justice for Kathleen Thomas

The bodycam footage shared online shows the deputy’s perspective and it’s hard to imagine how he could have possibly thought Thomas was ever driving with a phone in her right hand. She very clearly shows her amputated hand to the man and yet, in the moment he refuses to back down, leaving Thomas rather frustrated with the whole ordeal.

Thomas insisted that she wasn’t in the wrong despite the deputy’s accusations and her argument was that her lack of a right hand proved she was innocent. Unfortunately for her, this officer officer seems to be fast when issuing tickets.

Kathleen Thomas was issued a citation in February after a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy pulled her over for allegedly using a phone with her right hand. But Thomas doesn't have a right hand. This week, the officer requested that the citation be dismissed.



Here's bodycam… pic.twitter.com/QmY68bqire — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2026

Well, over three months later it seems the deputy who gave her the citation has seen his own error and requested it be dropped as per CBS12. Thomas initially went viral with her own footage of the incident which she posted to TikTok, but she has since seen a second surge of attention thanks to the bodycam footage which she requested be given to her.

At the time many commenters agreed with her that the deputy’s assertion was ridiculous and the citation should never have been issued. At least sense prevailed in the end and Thomas was even able to get some positive attention online.

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