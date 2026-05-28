Nebraska woman was hit on the arm with a shotgun at a convenience store, and quick police response found an unlikely canine perpetrator

Police in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, responded to a call recently that sounds like the opening scene of a quirky crime movie, but the actual culprit they found was something you’d never expect: a dog. Officers were called to a local convenience store after reports of a shotgun blast, and what they uncovered was an absolutely baffling situation.

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The Scottsbluff Police Department got the initial call on Saturday at 12:07 PM, with reports that someone had been shot by a BB gun at the Short Stop convenience store, located at 2002 Avenue I, The Guardian reported. Now, that’s already a pretty concerning call, but things escalated quickly. While officers were on their way to the scene, they received updated information that the incident actually involved a shotgun, not a BB gun. Talk about an unexpected turn of events, right?

When the officers arrived at the convenience store, they found a truck with an attached camper. And here’s where it gets even crazier: the passenger-side door panel of the vehicle showed clear damage, totally consistent with what you’d expect from a shotgun blast. This wasn’t just a minor fender bender; something serious had gone down. They also found a woman who had been struck in the arm by a pellet from a shotgun, which is obviously a very serious thing to happen to someone just going about their day.

But the investigation quickly took a turn for the truly bizarre

What the police discovered was that the entire incident had a canine cause. According to the Scottsbluff police, the owner of the truck had just pulled into the convenience store parking lot. As the passenger of the vehicle was standing near the front passenger-side door, a dog that was in the back seat decided to move. You know how dogs are, always shifting around, getting comfortable, or maybe just trying to see what’s happening outside. Well, this particular dog’s movement had some incredibly serious consequences.

As the dog scooted from one side of the vehicle’s back seat to the other, it somehow, and I mean somehow, managed to trigger a shotgun that was in the vehicle. And here’s the crucial, and frankly, alarming detail: the shotgun had a live shell in the chamber. That’s a huge no-no, which we’ll get to in a moment. But yeah, a dog, moving around, fired a loaded shotgun. Can you even imagine the shock of everyone involved?

A dog accidentally shot a woman with a shotgun in Nebraska after stepping on the trigger inside a truck



Police say the woman was hit in the arm while waiting at a red light, but her injury was not life-threatening pic.twitter.com/gFxvqTrLOL — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 24, 2026

At the exact moment the firearm discharged, there was a woman stopped at the traffic light on Avenue I, just minding her own business. She had her arm resting out of the window, probably enjoying the day, when a single pellet from the shotgun blast struck her in the upper right arm.Thankfully, her injury wasn’t believed to be life-threatening. A family member quickly transported her to Regional West Medical Center for treatment.

This whole situation really makes you think about firearm safety, doesn’t it? It’s a pretty wild scenario, but it highlights the importance of securing any weapon properly. The fact that a dog could accidentally trigger a shotgun with a live round chambered is just mind-boggling and, frankly, terrifying. It’s a stark reminder that accidents can happen in the most unexpected ways, especially when there are live firearms involved.

On top of the accidental shooting, there’s also a legal aspect to consider here in Nebraska. It’s actually illegal in the state of Nebraska to drive with a loaded shotgun in your vehicle. That’s a pretty clear rule, and it’s there for a reason, as this incident unfortunately demonstrates. Having a loaded firearm unsecured in a vehicle, especially one where pets are moving freely, creates a significant risk. This isn’t just about the immediate danger of an accidental discharge, but also the broader implications for public safety.

The Scottsbluff Police Department is still investigating this matter.

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