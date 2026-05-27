‘Congratulations to the Dumocrat Party!’: Al Green lost Texas primary race, and Trump sends out a bizarre message of felicitation to his party

President Trump delivered a unique message, congratulating the “Dumocrat Party!” following Rep. Al Green’s loss in the Texas primary race, The Hill reported. Green, a Democrat from Texas, lost the primary runoff for the Houston-based 18th Congressional District to fellow Democrat Rep. Christian Menefee. Neither candidate had managed to secure more than 50 percent support in the initial March 3 primary, which pushed them into this recent runoff election.

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“Congratulations to the Dumocrat Party!” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post, clearly enjoying the moment. He went on to describe Green as “one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of our Country,” noting that Green had lost his seat “in a landslide.” Trump also quipped that he’d “miss that lunatic not screaming and violently waving his cane at me during my next State of the Union Speech.”

This isn’t the first time Green and Trump have clashed, not by a long shot. Green has a history of being escorted out of Trump’s addresses to Congress, an event that’s happened two years in a row. He’s also previously put forward articles of impeachment against President Trump during his second term, showing a consistent pattern of opposition.

President Trump didn’t hold back in his reaction to Green’s defeat, taking to Truth Social to share his thoughts

One particularly memorable incident occurred in March 2025 during an address to a joint session of Congress. Green openly challenged President Trump’s claim that he had won the 2024 presidential election with a “mandate” from the American people. He dramatically thrust his cane into the air, asserting that the president lacked the authority to cut vital health programs like Medicaid.

As a result, the sergeant-at-arms had to escort Green out of the chamber at the request of House Speaker Mike Johnson, with Republicans reportedly singing “hey, hey, hey, goodbye” as he exited. Less than 48 hours later, the House actually censured Green for his actions, making him the 28th member of Congress in U.S. history to face such a rebuke. The censure resolution clearly stated that his conduct was “a breach of proper conduct.”

Green was again escorted out of the House chamber early during President Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second term in February. During this instance, Green held up a sign that boldly read, “BLACK PEOPLE AREN’T APES.” This sign was a direct reference to a controversial, since-deleted AI-generated video that had been shared on Trump’s Truth Social account. That video depicted President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as gorillas, which understandably sparked a massive outcry.

The scene in the chamber was pretty intense. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who was then an Oklahoma senator, even tried to take the sign away from Green. Rep. Troy Nehls also engaged Green about the sign, while Rep. Pat Fallon had to hold Nehls back as security personnel escorted Green out.

Green later commented on the situation, explaining his rationale. “The president has depicted Black people, two prominent black people, the president and the first lady, as apes,” Green stated at the time. “That cannot go unnoticed. For too long now, we have allowed all of his dastardly deeds to go unnoticed because he’ll get engaged with another dastardly deed. I refuse to let this go unnoticed.”

That AI-generated video drew bipartisan criticism, which tells you just how impactful it was. Even Trump ally Sen. Tim Scott called the video “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.” President Trump himself said he hadn’t seen the entire video but acknowledged it was racist. However, when asked if he would apologize for its posting, he simply replied “no.”

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