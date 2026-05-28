Arizona mom shoots at husband outside of bar then returns home to their kids and does the unthinkable

An Arizona woman has been found dead along with her two children after reports say she fired shots at her husband. Andrea Davis allegedly shot at her husband and another woman at a sports bar and then went home and shot their two children before turning the gun on herself.

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Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting at the sports bar just after midnight May 25th as per Fox 12. A police spokesperson explained that a man and a woman had been standing outside the bar when multiple shots were fired at them. While the man was uninjured the woman was reportedly in her car trying to leave when she was shot in the back of the head. The unnamed female victim is currently being treated in hospital her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The man, who was later identified as Nolan Davis, called 911 and told officers that it was his wife, Andrea Davis, that had shot at him and the woman. He also told police that he had received texts from his wife claiming she was going to hurt their two children, 10-year-old Austin and 18-month-old Andolan. Then Nolan was sent the worst text a parent could ever receive.

Andrea Davis had done the unthinkable

The text message sent to Nolan contained a picture of one of their children bleeding from the head. Police arrived at the home around 2:30 a.m. and had to force their way in. What they found inside was a “horrific situation,” police spokesperson Jose Santiago stated. Officers discovered the bodies of Andrea Davis and her two children who no doubt had no clue what their mother was planning. Police believe that the mother shot both before shooting herself.

Online speculation over the matter placed the blame on both the mother and father. Many suggested infidelity may have led Andrea to act the way she did.

🚨NEW: Arizona mom kills her two children and herself after shooting a woman in the back of the head who had been with her husband at a bar, then sent him a photo of one of the children bleeding from the head



Andrea Clarice Davis, 38, drove to Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill… pic.twitter.com/jVqpEJGQNQ — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 26, 2026

Cousin of Nolan Davis, Felicia Queen, said that she was shocked upon hearing the news, “They still had a whole life ahead of them. And it’s not fair. I can’t even imagine what my cousin’s going through right now.” However, Queen also stated that Andrea Davis was “a good mom,” adding, “she did what she did, but she wasn’t a horrible person.” Andrea’s best friend Amy Bowers said she was heartbroken and shocked by what had happened.

Bowers explained that Nolan and Andrea had been together for 12 years and that their marriage had been going great until about a year ago. She alleged that an inappropriate relationship between Nolan and a co-worker had seen things turn sour which lead to the couple planning to separate. It’s also reported that Nolan knew the woman he was with at the bar but the nature of their relationship has not been disclosed.

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