Drunk driver claimed the life of a college student who had dreams of becoming a nurse, and it all happened minutes after her final message to family

It looks like the heartbreaking news of adults leaving us soon is shaking us often. Following a star college football prospect’s death, we have another sad news of a Florida student who ended up losing her life when a drunk driver going the wrong way badly struck her vehicle. The sorrow deepens as it happened just minutes after she sent a loving text to her family that she would be home soon.

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As reported by the New York Post, 21-year-old Lauryn Akey was returning home after attending her friend’s wedding in Charlotte County, Florida, per the arrest affidavit reviewed by Law & Crime. She stopped for fuel, then sent a loving text to her family, saying she loved them and would be home soon. Just minutes after her text, the affidavit states that the 53-year-old Dennis Olson struck Akey’s Honda CR-V with his Ford F-150.

A big pickup truck hitting a car like a CR-V already sounds horrifying. The force of impact was so high that the innocent student was reportedly sent flying out of the vehicle, and at around 1 AM, she died at the scene after the crash. Per the Florida Highway Patrol, one of the witnesses who took Dennis out of the car said he was mumbling, and the driver is said to have a BAC of 0.222. That’s about three times the legal limit!

Dennis later admitted that he had a “bad night”

With that BAC, which is nearly three times the legal limit, Olson said that he only had a glass of wine. However, the innocent Lauryn wasn’t the only one he collided with that night. Before fatally smashing the student, his arrest affidavit also mentions him colliding with a Kia Optima. As a result, Olson injured a woman and two children who were from Arcadia, Florida. Luckily, everyone survived, but one of the children had to go through surgery.

Florida student texted family to say she was coming home – minutes later she was killed by drunk driver https://t.co/WWsmgkM9Jg pic.twitter.com/dwSpyXAZPP — New York Post (@nypost) May 25, 2026

The driver later admitted that he had a “bad night,” but he made it worse for Lauryn’s family. Similar to a college basketball player, Emily Smith, who recently died in a car crash, Akey was also a young woman who had dreams and so much potential. Melinda Mucho, Lauryn’s mother, spoke to FOX13 News about her daughter’s dream. She said Akey had dreamed of becoming a nurse and was scheduled to graduate from the University of South Florida.

Her mother’s exact words were, “She would have done amazing things. Her life was just on the horizon; her life was just getting started with her boyfriend. She was going to graduate next year, and I want everyone to see her and feel that.” Lauryn also had a boyfriend, Garrett Day, who also shared an emotional tribute for her on social media. Everything was looking so promising for her, but that crash ended everything in the blink of an eye.

Coming back to Dennis Olson, he is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, and according to FOX13 News, he is in Charlotte County without a bond.

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