Texas couple’s interview went viral after wife heard her husband’s Paxton vote and had three words for it on live TV

A married couple from Brenham, Texas, made headlines after their interview on MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera Reports showed just how divided some households are over the Texas Senate race. Gayla and Michael Stefan, who hold very different political views, were interviewed by correspondent Rosa Flores ahead of the GOP runoff between Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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According to Mediaite, when asked about his vote, Michael Stefan said, “I think I lean towards Paxton, for sure. He’s local. Cornyn hasn’t always been with the Republicans the way I would like.” Gayla, however, was not on the same page. When asked for her response, she kept it short: “He’s a crook, that’s it, period. He’s just a crook.” Her three-word reaction quickly went viral on social media.

Gayla’s response was likely shaped by the long list of allegations against Paxton, which include bribery and fraud. Despite these accusations, Paxton has managed to keep a strong following in the Republican base, helped in large part by his ties to President Donald Trump. The contrast between how Gayla and Michael see Paxton reflects a broader divide among Texas voters heading into the runoff.

Paxton’s scandals have done little to shake his grip on Republican voters

Paxton has faced serious legal and political trouble over the years. He has been indicted on felony fraud charges, sued by former employees for alleged bribery and abuse of office, and impeached by the Texas House. Even so, his support among Republican voters has remained strong. Texas has seen its share of troubling stories lately, including a Texas couple who vanished after leaving a holiday gathering, a case that deeply shook the state.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Paxton spoke about why his base sticks with him, saying, “Why does the base stick with President Trump, when you can say all those same things?” The comment points to how Paxton sees himself as drawing the same kind of fierce loyalty that Trump receives from his supporters, regardless of controversy.

Paxton’s political career started in the 1990s when he worked as a will-and-trust attorney in Collin County, north of Dallas. He and his wife, Angela, moved in circles with megachurch evangelicals and anti-abortion activists. His charm and ability to remember names helped him win a 2012 State Senate race and then the 2014 attorney general race. Over time, he built a political identity that was deeply tied to conservative grassroots networks across Texas.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, watch this Texas wife correct her husband and remind him that Ken Paxton is a crook. Even conservative families don't want to support him. Wow. pic.twitter.com/jMXo621hxM — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) May 25, 2026

Trump’s endorsement ahead of the runoff has further strengthened Paxton’s position in the primary. Some Democrats believe Paxton has a Trump-like ability to survive scandal after scandal, with a few even saying they think he will outlast Trump himself in terms of political staying power.

His supporters have largely set aside his legal troubles as the runoff draws near. When 85-year-old Republican Peggy Borchert was asked about Paxton’s scandals, she simply said, “I’m not going to talk about that.” When asked what she and Paxton had spoken about, she replied, “None of your business.” Her reaction is a good example of how many Paxton supporters simply refuse to engage with the allegations against him.

Cornyn, on the other hand, is seen as a more establishment-aligned figure, which has made him a less exciting choice for the more conservative, Trump-aligned wing of the Republican Party. Michael Stefan’s comments reflect that sentiment, for many voters, local ties and party loyalty matter more than a clean record.

Whether that thinking will be enough to carry Paxton through the runoff remains to be seen. Viral moments involving couples have been making the rounds online too, such as the story of a couple whose unsettling questions shocked a tour guide, leaving many puzzled about who they really were.

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