‘Self-defense’: U.S. bombs southern Iran near Bandar Abbas as Iranian negotiators sit down in Doha

The U.S. military has launched new strikes on southern Iran, targeting Iranian missile sites and boats that were attempting to place mines. The U.S. Central Command said the strikes were taken in “self-defense” and were meant “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.” This happened while Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai said some progress has been made in talks with the U.S., but a deal to end the conflict “is not imminent.”

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The area targeted is near Bandar Abbas, a southern port city and home of an Iranian naval base on the Strait of Hormuz, according to BBC. Iranian state media had earlier reported that local officials in Bandar Abbas were looking into the matter after explosions were heard in the area.

U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said the U.S. military “continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.” The U.S. and Israel had launched wide-ranging strikes on Iran on 28 February, sparking conflict across the Middle East. Iran responded by attacking Israel and U.S.-allied states in the Gulf, and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, sending oil prices rising around the world.

Talks are ongoing but a final deal still looks far away

The current talks between the U.S. and Iran are being held in Doha, with Iran’s top negotiator and foreign minister sitting down with Qatar’s prime minister. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal was still possible and pointed to these talks as a sign of progress. “We’ll see if we can make progress. I think it’s a lot of talking back and forth going on about specific language in the initial document, so it’ll take a few days,” Rubio told reporters.

Trump had earlier suggested that both sides were close to a deal, but later said he had told negotiators “not to rush into” one. The decision to carry out strikes without legislative approval has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle, with lawmakers pushing Trump to answer for bypassing Congress on the matter.

The memorandum of understanding being discussed reportedly involves a 60-day ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a plan for further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Earlier in the conflict, Iran striking back at U.S. bases across the Gulf region set the tone for the tense back-and-forth that continues today.

CNN: Explosions rock Iran—U.S. Central Command, just confirming that U.S. Forces targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for launching a series of attacks against American warships in the strait of hormuz pic.twitter.com/pyU9nMl7F1 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2026

According to NBC News, Trump has also tied any agreement with Iran to expanded participation in the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered agreements aimed at normalizing relations with Israel. In a social media post, Trump said negotiations are “proceeding nicely” but said any eventual agreement would depend on more countries joining the accords, which were first signed in 2020.

He pointed to Saudi Arabia and Qatar as countries that should “immediately” sign on, followed by Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were the first countries to join the accords in 2020. Trump also suggested that even Iran could eventually sign on if an agreement is reached.

NOW: President Trump has just dropped the ultimate masterpiece of global diplomacy that will rewrite 5,000 years of Middle East history !!👊🇺🇸



President Trump demanded that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan must sign the historic Abraham Accord.… pic.twitter.com/fSTOs2Knkr — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 25, 2026

It remains unclear when or how any deal with Iran might be completed, or how Abraham Accords membership might factor into a final agreement. Meanwhile, U.S. and Iranian forces have observed a ceasefire since 8 April, though Iran has maintained controls on Gulf shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. Navy has sought to blockade Iran’s ports.

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