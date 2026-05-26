A NY man left his number for a server he’d been flirting with and she showed it to her co-worker, then found out he had a girlfriend and two kids

A New York City server went viral on TikTok after a customer left his phone number on the bill, only for her co-worker to recognize the name and reveal he had a girlfriend and two kids at home. The story, first highlighted by BroBible, racked up over 200,000 views and ignited a fierce debate in the comments.

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Misha Benchikova, who goes by @mishagrebenchikova on TikTok, recounted that the man was dining with a woman when he started asking personal questions, including whether she was married. She told him she wasn’t and he responded by saying he was “just asking,” keeping the exchange light. When the bill came, he left his name and number with the note: “Since you’re not married.”

Benchikova showed the receipt to a co-worker, who immediately recognized the name. The co-worker pulled up his Facebook profile and confirmed he had two kids and a girlfriend he ran a business with. The woman he had been dining with at the restaurant was believed to be a friend.

The TikTok comments section divided quickly. Some users kept it light, with one writing “Seems like he is looking to upgrade” and another joking “I think he wants to marry you.” A few offered alternate explanations, with one commenter suggesting the woman at the table might have been a sister. The humor, though, was not universal.

Many commenters pushed back hard, expressing concern for the man’s partner. “Did u tell the girl?” one user asked. Another demanded she post his picture and contact his girlfriend directly. Amid the debate, one viewer wrote simply, “This is sad, though.” The incident drew comparisons to a case where a man filmed cheating at a restaurant went viral and later sued the establishment for filming him without consent.

Not everyone saw wrongdoing in the man’s actions. At least one commenter argued that open relationships exist and that pursuing someone outside a relationship is not automatically scandalous. The majority, however, were not sympathetic. A number of users focused less on Benchikova and more on the girlfriend at home who appeared to be unaware of what had happened.

The incident also drew attention to a broader pattern involving customers and servers. A post on Reddit’s r/servers subreddit noted that servers being friendly is a professional requirement, not an invitation, and warned that customers routinely misread that dynamic. The dynamic is not unique to restaurant settings either, as a Dallas woman’s viral brunch date earlier this year showed how men can use social settings to misrepresent themselves entirely.

Benchikova did not publicly state whether she contacted the man’s girlfriend or responded to his note.

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