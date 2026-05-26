Men are travelling to Turkey to have their leg bones deliberately broken for extra height, and a surgeon just explained what can go wrong is sobering

Men are heading to Turkey not just for hair transplants, but for something far more drastic: leg-lengthening surgery. As reported by LADbible, this is a serious procedure where patients have their leg bones deliberately broken to add several inches to their height. The process, known as distraction osteogenesis, involves surgeons breaking the bones in a patient’s legs and gradually pulling them apart so new bone can grow in the gap, potentially adding up to six inches.

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For many, the motivation behind the procedure stems from deep personal insecurities. Dr. Yunus Oc, a lead surgeon at the Wannabetaller clinic in Istanbul, explained that patients often feel a lack of social acceptance, with some saying they “may not be chosen by a girl for a relationship” and having “more mental problems for social activity.” According to Dr. Oc, adding 8cm or 9cm makes these patients “feel more good,” with some hoping for a wife and children but disliking their current body.

The financial commitment is significant, though costs in Turkey are considerably lower than elsewhere. At the Wannabetaller clinic, the basic option runs around £20,000 (approximately $25,300 USD), while a more comprehensive package adds another £8,000 ($10,100 USD), bringing the total to £28,000 (roughly $35,400 USD). Comparable procedures have cost upwards of £100,000 ($126,600 USD) outside of Turkey, which is a key reason Istanbul has become a destination for the surgery.

The medical community has serious warnings about these procedures

The risks involved are not minor. Prof. Tim Briggs, an orthopaedic surgeon and NHS England’s national director for clinical improvement and elective recovery, described this as a “serious, invasive procedure” that “carries significant risks and requires informed discussions between patient and surgeon.” He outlined the possibility of “months of treatment, which can be extremely painful, with the possibility of infection, nerve damage, blood clots and even permanent disability.” He strongly urged anyone considering this for cosmetic reasons abroad to “think very carefully about the long recovery and the risks.”

Disturbing risks exposed as men are undergoing leg-lengthening surgeries https://t.co/Uhc09knyKi pic.twitter.com/A2LCc0Lha5 — LADbible (@ladbible) May 25, 2026

Complications broadly fall into three categories: implant-related, surgery-related, and patient-related. Motorized nails are generally associated with lower complication rates than mechanical nails, because they allow surgeons better control over the lengthening process. Mechanical nails, by contrast, can in some cases continue growing without the patient’s control, potentially causing irreversible damage to muscles, tendons, and nerves. Amid separate coverage of athletes facing difficult surgical recoveries, Olympian Lindsey Vonn’s ordeal with multiple leg surgeries after her 2026 Olympics crash illustrated how serious bone and leg procedures can be even for physically elite individuals.

Breakage of the nail itself, though rare, can lead to leg shortening or deformity if not handled promptly, and always requires additional surgery. A more common complication involves screws backing out under the forces exerted during the process, which can cause the entire construct to collapse and lead to leg shortening. Early intervention is critical in those cases.

Surgery-related complications include the risk of an incomplete corticotomy, where the bone is not fully broken, meaning the nail cannot pull the bone ends apart and no additional length is gained. Nerve, vessel, muscle, and tendon damage are also possible during the operation, with major vessel injuries requiring immediate additional surgery. The natural curve of the femur presents its own challenge, as a straight nail used in a curved canal risks deforming or even perforating the bone. Infection is always a risk in any surgical intervention, and a surgeon’s experience in managing it is essential.

Patient compliance after surgery plays a significant role in outcomes. If the lengthening process is not started within the prescribed window, the bone gap can heal, requiring another surgery. Early weight-bearing can severely stress the nail, leading to pain and potential construct failure, while insufficient exercise can cause joints to stiffen permanently. If the lengthening speed is too high, new bone may not form at all, requiring the process to be reversed and restarted.

Despite the warnings, some patients report positive outcomes. Dynzell, from Chicago, spent €100,000 (approximately $108,000 USD) to increase his height from 5’5″ to 6’0″. He told LADbible that the response from women was “crazy,” noting that strangers began approaching him and telling him he radiated confidence, something he had never heard before the procedure. Robert, an engineer in his 50s from Oregon, paid £25,000 ($31,700 USD) for his package, aiming to go from 5’2″ to between 5’6″ and 5’7″.

He stated that his height had bothered him since he was about 15 and that he had no idea the procedure existed until he researched it. Robert concluded he would “feel more confident, have more self esteem and just be less stressed thinking about it,” adding that the decision was made for himself, not anyone else.

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