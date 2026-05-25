Laura Clery was alone with her two kids when a 600lb fridge crushed her against the counter, and she said she could feel herself losing consciousness

Comedian and content creator Laura Clery narrowly escaped a life-threatening accident last week when a 600-pound stainless steel refrigerator slammed into her and pinned her against a kitchen counter. The 39-year-old mother-of-two described it as the “most terrifying night of her life,” made worse by the fact that she was home alone with her young children at the time. As reported by LADbible, Clery shared the account on Instagram on May 21, writing in the caption that she could not move, could not breathe properly, and genuinely did not know if she was going to make it out alive.

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Clery shares children Alfie, 7, and Poppy, 5, with her former husband Stephen Hilton, a British record producer. The pair divorced in 2023, a year after announcing the end of their decade-long marriage. Being alone with her kids during the incident compounded the alarm she felt, with Clery recalling thinking, “If I don’t breathe I’m going to lose consciousness. If that happens, my kids are alone in the home with no one coming.”

Fortunately, her phone was in her pocket, allowing her to call 911. It took three firefighters to haul the fridge off her. Clery described them as “real life angels,” crediting them with getting to her fast, breaking through her garage door, and transporting her to a trauma unit before her condition worsened.

How a routine push sent a 600-pound fridge crashing down

In a Patreon post, Clery explained that she had noticed her son Alfie climbing on the wall-mounted fridge moments before the accident. She saw it shift slightly and went to push it back into place. The moment she made contact, the appliance came down on her. She later recalled a darkly humorous thought she had while pinned: “This is the dumbest way anyone has ever died.”

Comedian recalls horrifying moment 600lb fridge nearly crushed her to death in freak accident https://t.co/SftUEnv4y5 pic.twitter.com/lxWy647YCQ — UNILAD (@UNILAD) May 25, 2026

One of the firefighters who responded recognized her from her videos. Clery noted the absurdity of the moment, writing, “Like sir…I am currently being flattened, but thank you.” Amid broader conversations about online jokes drawing real-world consequences, Clery’s situation was unusual in the opposite direction: a very real crisis that her online audience only encountered through social media after the fact.

Miraculously, Clery did not break any bones despite the weight of the appliance. She was taken to hospital and is now recovering at home, though she has described herself as still “fragile.” She also stated that the fridge “wasn’t installed properly” and intends to sue.

Reactions on social media were divided. Many fans flooded the comments with support, with one writing, “Sending you so much love. This is terrifying and absolutely a single mum’s worst fear.” Others were critical, particularly about Clery filming the aftermath and placing the full account behind a $5 Patreon paywall. Comments included, “Imagine the only thing that matters in this moment is filming it for social media,” and “Why were you recording in the middle of getting put into an ambulance?” The backlash echoed similar criticism seen in other high-profile cases, including that of a social media creator jailed for assault, where audiences increasingly scrutinize how public figures monetize and present personal events online.

Clery has not yet confirmed next steps regarding the lawsuit against the fridge’s installation.

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