Arthur Gea told the umpire he was going to go on the court if they didn’t let him leave, and then he ran

Recommended Videos

French wild-card entry Arthur Gea found himself in a desperate situation during his French Open debut on Sunday, May 24, telling the umpire in no uncertain terms that he would relieve himself on the court if he was not allowed a bathroom break. The 21-year-old was facing Karen Khachanov when his urgent plea during play escalated into a four-minute standoff that quickly went viral. As reported by LADbible, Gea was trailing Khachanov 4-2 when he made his move, crying out: “I need to go the bathroom. I can’t move anymore.”

The umpire initially refused, telling him to wait “after the game.” Gea did not hold back, adding that he was going to defecate on the court if not permitted to leave. A pair of officials then appeared on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and asked whether his timeout request was for a medical reason. Gea confirmed he was sick, and a trainer who appeared shortly after stated that he had stomach problems. Gea was then more direct: “I have diarrhoea.” One official responded, “If it’s urgent he can do that,” granting him the break under medical circumstances.

Even after the approval came through, Gea was required to play one more point before he could leave. As soon as it was played, he made a hasty exit toward the locker rooms. After the match, he told the press the break had been permitted because of medical circumstances, and that he had been given medicine during the interval to help settle his stomach. He said he had not felt unwell the night before but had woken up feeling sick on the morning of the match.

Bathroom breaks in tennis are tightly regulated for competitive reasons

Professional tennis limits bathroom breaks specifically because they have been used as tactical tools to disrupt opponents. ATP rules allow one break in a best-of-three-set match and two in a best-of-five. On the WTA Tour, female players are entitled to one break per match. Breaks are also capped in duration, with ATP guidelines limiting them to three minutes, plus an additional two minutes if a player needs to change clothes.

Time violations can be issued if a player exceeds those limits. Grand Slam events generally restrict breaks further, typically permitting them only at the end of a set rather than during one. The concept of a bathroom break becoming a pivotal moment is not unique to sport, either: amid notable cases where timing proved fateful, a doctor’s brief bathroom break is central to the circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death.

Khachanov, for his part, showed understanding despite the disruption. Speaking to Tennis Channel, he said: “I think it’s more a question about the rules, when you can leave the court and when you can’t. But as a human being, I understand him, because sometimes you can have that desperate need. Honestly, I felt bad for the guy.” Bathroom break controversies are not new at major tournaments.

Stefanos Tsitsipas drew significant criticism at the 2021 US Open for lengthy breaks, and a match between Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios saw Kyrgios later admit he used breaks to disrupt the flow of play. Amid growing scrutiny of how athletes manage unexpected physical setbacks during competition, Olympian Lindsey Vonn’s return from multiple surgeries has drawn similar attention to the pressures athletes face with their bodies under the sport’s unrelenting demands.

Gea ultimately lost to Khachanov in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-0, ending his French Open debut in the first round.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy