Hundreds of young adults swarmed a Chicago neighborhood for a viral “teen takeover,” then an 18-year-old driver turned the scene into a crime zone

The “teen takeover” trend is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It looks like even police officers are not safe from this, as 5 of them were recently struck by a vehicle during this takeover in Chicago’s West Side. A huge crowd of youngsters gathered at Chicago’s South Loomis Street late at night, and when the police officers tried to disperse them, they ended up getting struck by a vehicle.

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As reported by the New York Post, the teenagers gathered on the streets to disrupt the traffic. The police officers intervened to disrupt the crowd, and while they were trying to disrupt them, an 18-year-old boy driving a car ended up striking five police officers. Per ABC 7, the vehicle climbed a curb and crashed into a CPD squad car, a pole, and a fence. Police officers were taken to the hospital, and they are out of danger. The name of the young adult was not made public, and he was taken into custody after a weapon was found in his possession.

The police issued a statement advising parents to prevent their children from participating in activities such as “teen takeover.” The Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling called on parents last week, stating, “You know, it’s not parent-shaming to say that you should know where your children are at 10, 11, 12 o’clock at night, when you have a 12-year-old or a 13-year-old,” he also added, “They’re vulnerable, you know, when they go into these environments; they can be harmed, and they can be killed, and that has happened.”

The social media trend turns serious as multiple reports of violence emerge across the country

The Chicago incident was not the only violent incident regarding this ongoing campaign. Previously, at the Navy Yard restaurant in Washington, D.C., a similar outbreak occurred when juveniles vandalized the area and threw tables and other items into the Chipotle restaurant’s yard. The situation got so intense that the FBI is now offering a reward of $5,000 (per suspect) for giving information about the suspects involved in the violent outbreak at the restaurant.

Five police officers were struck by a driver while dispersing a crowd early Sunday, Chicago police said. https://t.co/B51QfEl1ol pic.twitter.com/tDQqjMYUlA — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) May 24, 2026

In addition to this “teen takeover,” four teens were shot in a separate mass shooting in Little Village the same night. Even though most of the incidents were not connected, violent incidents were reported at several places. It has also been reported that the total number of people injured in the gun violence over Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago has reached 21. The accused in all these cases are reportedly young people, and the 18-year-old driver who struck the officers has been arrested.

It looks like this “teen takeover” social media trend is far from just youngsters having a big meetup; it’s becoming a major problem. Police have advised parents to keep their children at home, at least at night, to avoid these bizarre situations; otherwise, parents could be punished instead if they failed to stop their children despite knowing their motives. Just like the prank in the movie theater for the sake of social media, which led several people to scramble for safety, this “teen takeover” trend is also getting out of hand.

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