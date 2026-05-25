Dana White says Trump can’t be racist because he was friends with Michael Jackson, then admits he had no idea about the Obama ape post

UFC president Dana White defended Donald Trump against racism accusations in a recent interview with The New Yorker Radio Hour. White, a longtime friend and supporter of Trump, claimed that Trump cannot be racist because he was once friends with Michael Jackson. The comments quickly drew attention and sparked debate online.

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White, 56, made these comments during an interview with editor David Remnick on May 22. He argued that Trump’s defense of Michael Jackson, the late pop star, proves that Trump is not a racist, pointing to the good relationship Trump had with Jackson and the fact that Trump defended him when abuse allegations came out.

According to The Independent, Remnick pushed back on this, highlighting the seriousness of Jackson’s abuse allegations and questioning how Trump could defend someone accused of such crimes. White acknowledged that Jackson was flawed but questioned whether the allegations were even true, showing little willingness to engage seriously with the point Remnick was making.

White’s defense of Trump falls apart when asked about the Obama ape post

When Remnick brought up Trump sharing a post on his Truth Social platform that depicted former President Barack Obama as an ape, White said he had not seen it and did not know about it. This visibly surprised Remnick, given how close White and Trump are personally and professionally. It is difficult to understand how someone with such a tight relationship with Trump would have missed a post that received widespread media coverage.

Despite saying he was unaware of the post, White continued to defend Trump, stating, “He’s not a racist and loves this country.” White also said he could guarantee that Trump is “on the team of any American,” regardless of their race or religion. This comes at a time when Trump has also been making major moves on the foreign policy front, including freezing Netanyahu out of ongoing Iran peace negotiations.

White did not address the specifics of the Obama post further and did not explain how Trump’s sharing of such content fits with his claims about Trump’s character. When given the opportunity to directly respond to a concrete example, White sidestepped the question entirely. The interview did not produce any clear answers about Trump’s actions on social media.

𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐒𝐇𝐔𝐓𝐒 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏: 𝐇𝐄’𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀 𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐈𝐒𝐓, 𝐇𝐄’𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐀 𝐅𝐀𝐒𝐂𝐈𝐒𝐓



New Yorker editor David Remnick spent the interview baiting Dana White to call Trump a bigot. White didn’t bite:



“𝘏𝘦’𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵… pic.twitter.com/4t0EY9EFjk — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) May 23, 2026

The exchange between White and Remnick showed a clear divide, with White standing firmly by Trump while Remnick pressed him on real examples of behavior that many people consider racist. White’s responses leaned heavily on personal loyalty rather than addressing the specific incidents raised. At no point during the interview did White offer a direct or satisfying answer to the racism allegations against Trump.

White’s argument that a past friendship with Michael Jackson proves Trump is not racist was met with skepticism. The logic of using one personal relationship, especially with someone who was himself a controversial figure, to dismiss a broader pattern of behavior drew significant attention during the interview.

The interview, which aired on May 22, came at a time when Trump’s social media activity and past statements continue to draw widespread criticism from various quarters. White, who has been one of Trump’s most visible and vocal supporters in the sports and entertainment world, showed no signs of stepping back from that role despite the pointed and direct questions he faced throughout the conversation.

For many viewers and readers, the interview raised more questions than it answered about both Trump’s record and White’s willingness to look at it honestly. Trump has also been vocal about how he believes the media covers his foreign policy wins, claiming outlets would spin even a full Iranian surrender as a loss for his administration.

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