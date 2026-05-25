US intelligence reveals Iran’s supreme leader is buried in a secret bunker, unreachable by his own officials, and communicating through couriers

As talks continue between the US and Iran over a possible deal, US intelligence has revealed that Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is hiding in an undisclosed location. He cannot be reached directly by his own officials and is communicating through a network of couriers. The revelation has added a new layer of complexity to already difficult negotiations.

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According to US intelligence, Khamenei has taken these extreme steps to avoid the kind of strikes that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran from 1989 until his death in February. As a result, most Iranian leaders are now isolated in heavily fortified bunkers and are avoiding direct contact with each other unless it is absolutely necessary.

Even the highest levels of the Iranian government do not know where Khamenei is and cannot contact him directly. According to CBS News, Messages are passed through a courier network specifically designed to hide his location. As one US official described it, Iranian officials are struggling to figure out how to communicate with each other, making the already tense situation even harder to manage.

Iran’s hidden leadership is creating real delays in the nuclear negotiations

Because of this setup, information about the negotiations is being passed along slowly. “Every piece of information he receives is dated, and there’s a lot of latency to his responses,” according to US intelligence. This is why statements like “The supreme leader has agreed to the framework” or “We’re waiting to hear back on the final deal points” are being heard from Iranian officials.

The delay in communication is not just an inconvenience; it is directly slowing down the pace of the talks. Khamenei’s communication with his subordinates is limited to broad guidance, telling them which issues can be negotiated and which ones cannot be discussed. This means Iranian negotiators often have to wait for direction before they can respond to proposals from the US side.

U.S. intelligence says Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is hiding in a secret location and communicating only through couriers, making talks with the Trump administration slow and difficult.



Officials say delays happen because messages take time to reach him and return.… pic.twitter.com/LgUKvo3XND — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 24, 2026

US officials have pointed to the difficulty of reaching Khamenei as a key reason why the negotiations are moving slowly. Meanwhile, Iran has been taking jabs at Trump on social media even as mediators work to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the intelligence about Khamenei’s location or Iran’s communication methods. However, a senior administration official confirmed that the supreme leader had agreed to the general outline of the current draft agreement. This suggests that while the process is slow, both sides are at least moving in the same direction.

President Trump also posted on Truth Social that he expected to receive a final answer within the next few days. There are also signs that Trump is considering a military strike on Iran if the negotiations do not produce results, which adds further pressure to reach an agreement quickly.

Scoop via @CBSNews: U.S. intelligence shows that Iran's supreme leader is effectively holed up in an undisclosed location with little access to the outside world and is only reached by a labyrinth of couriers, according to U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter.… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 24, 2026

US and Israeli intelligence have been playing a major role in gathering information from inside the Iranian government. This intelligence has already been used to locate and eliminate much of Iran’s senior leadership during the ongoing conflict. These losses are a key reason why Khamenei is now taking such extreme protective measures, as he is clearly aware of how effective the intelligence operations against Iran have been.

The broader situation raises serious questions about how a government can function when its top leader is completely cut off from direct communication. Iranian officials are essentially operating with delayed instructions and limited contact, which makes it difficult to move quickly on any major decisions. As negotiations continue, the communication gap between Khamenei and the rest of his government remains one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a final deal.

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