This woman allegedly killed a married couple in fatal DUI crash, but the bizarre six-word excuse she gave makes the tragedy even more disturbing

It looks like heartbreaking DUI cases are making headlines lately. Following a DUI incident involving a bride, another incident took place in California, where a 21-year-old woman ended up taking the lives of a couple who were having a peaceful ride. She was reportedly driving under the influence and hit the couple’s car, which claimed their lives. The couple’s friend, who was also in the car, was severely injured. Later, the accused woman, when arrested, gave a shocking excuse, which makes this tragedy even harder to process.

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According to the New York Post, Annabell Correa, who is accused of hitting the couple Desiree and Max Mooney in Bakersfield, California, told the police officer, “I drank one Twisted Tea, bro.” She reportedly showed little remorse and seemed to minimize the seriousness of the incident. Her comments focused on being arrested and the impact on her children, rather than on the couple’s deaths. They were widely seen as an attempt to avoid responsibility.

Correa stated, “I’m never seeing my kid, huh, just because I drove and drank one, two drinks.” It looks like she has not accepted the gravity of the charges against her. The woman is currently facing 10 charges, including two counts of murder, and is expected to go to trial in late August. Annabell remains in custody as the case moves forward.

Tensions boiled over in court over the behavior of the attendant during her initial hearing

During a March court hearing, a man on the woman’s side repeatedly called out, “Love you, Anabell,” which prompted warnings from the judge. As a result, it seemingly disrupted the proceedings and also drew criticism from people following the case. The crash claimed the life of a happy married couple who returned home at night after a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Their GoFundMe, which has gathered around $20,000, mentions a heartbreaking line, “Several families lost their children that day, and while some will recover, the void of the loss of Desiree and Max will be felt forever.”

Woman gives astonishing defense after allegedly killing high school sweethearts driving home from birthday party



A young woman told police she had 'drank one twisted tea' after colliding with an Uber and killing a couple, court papers said.



Annabell Correa, 22, is awaiting… pic.twitter.com/P7Q4JcPoXp — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) May 25, 2026

Previously, another accident in New York was linked to DUI. A youngster, Jakob D. Krise from Brasher Falls, was accused of hitting Emily Smith near the SUNY Potsdam campus. She was immediately taken to the nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead. According to North Country Now, the 18-year-old Krise has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, zero-tolerance driving while intoxicated, and driving across hazard markings.

As for this case, Correa currently faces 10 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and several DUI-related felonies, and she has pleaded not guilty. According to police and court documents, she admitted she was aware of the dangers of drunk driving and acknowledged drinking before the crash. The case still moves in the court, and time will tell what verdict and sentence she will ultimately receive.

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