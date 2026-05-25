‘I don’t make bad deals’: Trump calls his Iran critics losers on Truth Social and tells them to shut up about a deal that isn’t even finished yet

President Donald Trump has fired back at his critics on Truth Social, calling them “losers” who are “critical about something they know nothing about.” The comments came after reports emerged that Trump had agreed in principle to a deal with Iran that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease tensions in the region.

Recommended Videos

Trump said the deal he and his team are working on is “THE EXACT OPPOSITE” of the nuclear agreement Iran signed under President Obama, reports Mediaite. He claimed his deal would stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, while Obama’s deal would have allowed it. Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of the Obama-era agreement since long before he took office.

“So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet.”

Trump’s Iran deal faces pushback from within his own party

The comments appeared to be a direct response to skepticism from top Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). Both senators have raised concerns that the deal would leave Iran looking like a dominant force in the region, while Cruz has also specifically warned that it would allow Iran to enrich uranium and move closer to developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump has previously shown a pattern of pushing back against his GOP critics when they question his decisions. The deal Trump is proposing would reportedly see Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. However, regional officials told The Associated Press that the details and timelines of the agreement are still being worked out during a later 60-day window, meaning the final terms are far from settled.

I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a… pic.twitter.com/tXtMSrZQXQ — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 25, 2026

Critics of the deal, including Cruz, Graham, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have called it a “disastrous mistake” and warned that it would allow Iran to continue its nuclear program without enough restrictions in place, according to PBS News. Pompeo and others in the conservative camp have been particularly firm in their opposition, arguing that any deal that leaves Iran’s nuclear infrastructure intact is a dangerous outcome.

On the other side of the debate, Sen. Rand Paul has come out in support of the deal, calling it an “America First solution.” Paul’s backing shows that opinion within the Republican Party is divided, with some members willing to support diplomatic efforts while others remain deeply skeptical of any agreement with Iran.

🚨A senior Trump administration official says the agreement with Iran is not expected to be signed today

🚨The official said there are still several details to close. There is still back and forth over certain parts of the deal. "some words that are important to us and some words… https://t.co/cSqYhjwFin — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 24, 2026

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has also criticized the deal, saying it would amount to a “significant victory” for the Iranian government. Bolton has long been one of the most hawkish voices on Iran policy and has consistently argued against any diplomatic agreement that does not fully dismantle Iran’s nuclear program.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, pushed back against those criticisms and said Trump’s commitment to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon should not be doubted. Tensions around Trump’s foreign policy moves have also spilled into the streets, as seen when Trump supporters clashed with protesters at a rally in New York over his handling of various issues.

Trump also took a direct shot at Obama, saying his deal would be nothing like what the previous administration agreed to. “Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals!” Trump said.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy