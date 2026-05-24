Trump is reportedly forcing every government phone to install an app that greets federal employees with ‘Greatest President Ever!’

The White House has announced plans to require every government-issued phone to install an app that praises President Donald Trump. According to a report by Government Executive, the app was launched publicly in March and will now be mandatory on all government phones, despite concerns from cybersecurity experts about its security risks.

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According to Gov Exec, the app allows users to send prewritten messages of praise to the President, including a phrase that reads, “Greatest President Ever!” Cybersecurity experts have raised concerns about the app’s data collection practices, saying they are not properly disclosed to users. The app has been described by some as a “back door” to the government, given how it connects to outside services.

The app uses outside software called Elfsight to send push notifications, which requires a unique digital fingerprint that can track users across sessions. This information is then shared with third-party services, including OneSignal, a company that provides push notification services. Experts say this kind of data sharing, especially without clear disclosure, is a serious concern on any device, let alone a government-issued one.

The White House app’s blank privacy manifest and security concerns are raising serious red flags

Many app marketplaces, including Apple’s App Store, require developers to disclose what data is collected from users. But the White House app’s privacy manifest is completely blank, suggesting it collects no data, which experts say is misleading. This is part of a broader pattern of Trump’s administration using digital platforms to push pro-Trump content.

In April, cybersecurity researchers warned that the app shared users’ IP addresses, time zones, and other data with third-party services without properly disclosing it. The researchers also found that the app used an amateur WordPress developer to run its public presence, which they said put users at risk. These findings made experts question whether the app met even the most basic security standards expected of government software.

The rollout is expected to begin at the FAA next week, according to Government Executive. Sonny Hashmi, a former government IT expert, told Government Executive that “any app that is installed on government-issued devices can potentially create backdoor access to government networks behind the firewall.” That concern is particularly serious given that government phones are often connected to sensitive internal networks and databases.

The White House is reportedly requiring all government-issued phones to have an app installed featuring a constant drip of praise for the president and prewritten messages of adoration.

https://t.co/AfyYfitp8V — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 23, 2026

Cybersecurity researcher Adam Enger, who analyzed the app’s code and network activity, told NOTUS that “advanced state attackers are 10 miles ahead of me already. They’re watching the app for every single update, they’re comparing versions, they’re looking for one slip-up.”

Some political observers have also raised concerns about whether Trump could use crises to consolidate power, adding more context to the growing debate around his administration’s actions. The White House has pushed back against the criticism. A spokesperson said that “all information on the app is safe and secure,” and that its reliance on third-party services is “standard” for applications.

However, critics argue that what may be standard for a commercial app is far from appropriate for software installed on devices used by federal employees with access to government systems. But Sen. Dick Durbin, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told NOTUS that “in true Trump White House fashion, their lackluster app appears to pose a cybersecurity threat to its users.”

He also criticized the White House for cutting funds from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is responsible for combating cybersecurity threats. Those funding cuts, critics say, make the risks posed by poorly vetted apps even greater.

Download the White House app 🦅



📲 https://t.co/VC8lwiyO0Ghttps://t.co/PeoIKjPQxY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 18, 2026

Cybersecurity expert Andrew Hoog offered a more measured view, saying, “we see plenty of applications that have significant, egregious issues. This app could have better hygiene, but it doesn’t come close to any of those sorts of things.” Another expert noted, “this is why things like FedRamp and GovCloud exist. They’ve already been scrutinized and determined to mitigate a lot of this type of risk.”

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