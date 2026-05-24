Secret Service shoots and kills a man outside the White House after he opens fire at a security checkpoint

A violent incident took place outside the White House in Washington D.C., leaving a 21-year-old man dead and a bystander injured. The man, identified as Nasire Best, opened fire on Secret Service officers at a security checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

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The shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. when Best approached the checkpoint, pulled a gun from a bag, and began shooting at officers. Agents returned fire and shot Best, who was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Secret Service has confirmed the incident is under investigation, and multiple federal agencies have been called in to assist.

A bystander was also wounded during the exchange, though it is unclear who fired the shot that hit them. Their condition was not immediately available. An NBC News team at the White House reported hearing between 20 and 30 gunshots at around 6:04 p.m. The lockdown was lifted at 6:46 p.m., and the White House grounds were reopened to the public.

Best had a troubling history with the Secret Service long before the shooting

Nasire Best had multiple previous encounters with the Secret Service and local law enforcement, and five senior law enforcement officials said he had a history of mental health concerns. Court records show he was involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital on June 26, 2025, for obstructing vehicle entry to part of the White House complex.

On July 10, 2025, Best ignored warning signs and walked into a restricted area outside the White House, where multiple officers confronted him. He claimed to be Jesus Christ and said “that he wanted to get arrested,” according to a court affidavit. He was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry following that incident and had been on the Secret Service’s radar ever since.

BREAKING: The gunman who opened fire near the White House on Saturday afternoon has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best of Maryland. He was shot by Secret Service agents and died on the way to the hospital.



Best allegedly had multiple prior encounters with the Secret… pic.twitter.com/R8icdh1PLe — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 24, 2026

A court affidavit also noted that officers had encountered Best multiple times near the White House the previous summer, and that he was “known to the Secret Service” for “walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points.” His social media accounts included posts that appeared to threaten violence against President Trump, and another post where he wrote, “I’m actually the son of God.”

The fact that Best had such a well-documented history with the Secret Service has raised serious questions about how he was able to approach a checkpoint armed with a gun. Investigators have not yet explained how he managed to get close enough to open fire on officers, and that remains a key focus of the ongoing investigation.

A suspect was killed after opening fire on a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House Saturday evening, a Secret Service spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.



President Trump has been briefed on the shooting that occurred outside the White House, a White House… pic.twitter.com/zZ8hFvtF8U — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 24, 2026

President Trump, who was inside the White House at the time of the shooting, was not injured, and no Secret Service agents were hurt either, reports CNN. In response, Trump posted on Truth Social to thank law enforcement for stopping the gunman.

He also repeated his call for the construction of “the most safe and secure space of its kind,” which appeared to be a reference to his ongoing White House renovation plans. The FBI is assisting the Secret Service in the investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also involved.

The Metropolitan Police Department is also taking part in the inquiry. The shooting comes at a time of heightened attention on White House affairs, including the Vatican’s refusal to meet at the White House after JD Vance’s invitation to the Pope was turned down, with Marco Rubio now flying to the Vatican for a private meeting.

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