Spectators started chanting his name as Skyler pulled on sweater 47 at his local library, breaking a Guinness World Record

A 7-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has officially entered the record books after putting on 50 sweaters at once at his local library. Skyler Rozell-Whitaker completed the attempt on June 1 at the Children’s Room of the Monroeville Public Library, surpassing the previous record of 46. As reported by UPI, Guinness World Records reviewed the evidence and confirmed the total, which is also documented on the official Guinness record page.

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As Skyler pulled on sweater 47, the crowd at the library broke into chants of his name, marking the moment he crossed the existing benchmark. He continued to 50, setting the new record by a four-sweater margin. Skyler had always wanted to hold a Guinness title, and the attempt at his local library gave him the setting and the support to accomplish it.

The sweaters were all donated items, and the library confirmed they will go toward its annual sweater drive in the fall. The donation element meant the attempt also served as a community contribution, directing winter clothing toward residents who will need it once temperatures drop.

A 7-year-old turns a library visit into a Guinness World Records milestone

Clearing 46 by four is a meaningful margin rather than a narrow pass, leaving the bar meaningfully higher for any future challenger. The record was confirmed through Guinness’s standard evidence review process, and Guinness notes that new titles are not immediately published online after an attempt. Its Record Application Search requires registration for full access.

Congrats to Skyler Rozell-Whitaker of Monroeville who broke the Guinness World Record for most sweaters worn at once with 50! He broke the record at the Monroeville Library Children’s Room. pic.twitter.com/9iQqUPxL4v — 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA (@KDKARadio) June 9, 2026

The crowd response at the Children’s Room was part of what made the moment land the way it did. Amid other local stories that drew online attention this week, including a Kentucky doorbell camera sighting that sparked a wildlife debate before a biologist settled it, Skyler’s record carried the added weight of official Guinness verification.

The sweater drive connection gives the achievement something beyond the title. Amid a run of feel-good stories drawing attention online, including a Michigan man’s road trip scratch-off that turned into a $2 million prize, Skyler’s record stands as one where the personal goal and the charitable outcome landed at the same time.

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