A Kentucky doorbell camera caught what looked like a mountain lion near the county fairgrounds, and a biologist just called it 100% a bobcat

A doorbell camera near the Madison County fairgrounds in Richmond, Kentucky, captured an image of an animal that set off a wave of speculation about a mountain lion on the loose. As reported by UPI, a regional biologist has since identified the animal as a bobcat, closing the book on cougar rumors in the area. The sighting followed a separate report from late May, when another resident claimed to have spotted a mountain lion in the same general area.

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Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Public Information Officer Lisa Jackson addressed both incidents directly, telling FOX 56 News that the department believes the situation amounts to a domestic cat or a hoax. She added that the department always welcomes original photos from residents who encounter a questionable animal. Regional Biologist Joe Lacefield was more blunt in his assessment, telling the Richmond Register, “The blurry sidewalk picture is 100% a bobcat.”

The confusion is not entirely surprising given the nature of grainy nighttime security footage, but wildlife officials note that the premise of a wild mountain lion in Kentucky is unlikely. The state has not had a native cougar population for over a century, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website states that any mountain lion found in the state would most likely be an escaped or released captive animal.

Kentucky has had two confirmed mountain lion sightings in thirty years, and both had unusual origins

The two confirmed sightings on record are notable for how they ended. A female cub was struck by a car in Floyd County in 1997 and was believed to be an escaped captive animal. An adult male was shot by a conservation officer in Bourbon County in 2014, though its exact origins were never conclusively determined.

Biologist: Reported "Mountain Lion" Is A Bobcathttps://t.co/5PMXH5btLM — Richmond Sports (@RichmondRsports) June 4, 2026

Bobcats, by contrast, are found in every single county across Kentucky. Amid other reports of unexpected animal encounters, including a wild animal attacking school children on a trail, Lacefield noted that bobcats are generally not a danger to humans, though small pets could be at risk in areas where the animals are active. He recommended that residents in those areas keep an eye on their smaller animals.

Richmond had more than one unusual wildlife story this week. While no mountain lion was confirmed on the loose, a kangaroo did escape from its owner’s property in the city on Thursday, June 5. The week also saw a viral moment online not unlike a seal that wandered into a bar and left staff scrambling, a reminder that unexpected animal encounters have a way of capturing public attention regardless of how they resolve.

Officials encouraged anyone who captures a questionable sighting on camera to submit their original photos to the Department of Fish and Wildlife for review.

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