A server claimed she used ‘immoral’ methods to extract tips from diners. According to Brobible, the woman, whose name appears to be Lily, per her TikTok profile, said she used to ask her colleagues to insult her in front of the diner, who would then try to console her and leave her a handsome tip. She recorded herself and explained what she used to do.

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According to her, on busy Friday nights, she would ask her colleagues to come out and create a scene while she pretended to be an innocent girl. The woman declared that on one Friday, she had only six tables, and when they were almost finished eating, she asked her colleagues to disrespect her, which they did, and in return, the diners asked her whether she was fine. By using this strategy, she seemed like a woman suffering at her job, and as a result, she was given the tips.

The woman recalled, “Basically, I would tell my homeboys to come in and sit in my section.” She added, “When all my tables were almost finished eating. And my homeboys would come in and just cause a f****** scene. I gave them free rein to make fun of me about anything.” The server also admitted, “It was definitely immoral, but it definitely works.”

Viewers didn’t seem happy with the server’s trick

As the video went viral, viewers poured their opinions in the comment section, with several not liking her idea of tricking people to tip her, as one of the commenters stated, “Smart con job for effectiveness but so uncool. Playing off people’s sympathy and generosity.” Another one added, “Doing all that for 20% and also creating a hassle for other dinners is def not it ……”

Others who were seemingly servers declared it to be a win-win situation for the woman, as one of the commenters stated, “No such thing as immoral when working as a waitress for a place that can’t pay you a normal pay and you’re forced to get tips. You gotta do what you gotta do.” Another sounded enthusiastic towards the server, writing, “I like your hustle.”

Apparently, sympathy play does work, as Jonathan Beck, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Kansas, concluded in a research study, saying, “I figured that if I see someone treated poorly, I can make them feel a little better by giving them a few extra dollars. Then I started wondering, ‘Does this apply to everybody, and why?”

Even though the woman has shared her statement, she has not provided any evidence to back it. Her claims are not independently verified.

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