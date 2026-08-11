A US judge has officially dismissed the criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, effectively closing a high-profile bribery and fraud case, the BBC reported. US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis approved the Justice Department’s request to drop the charges on Monday, in a ruling that marks a major turn in the legal proceedings against one of India’s most prominent businessmen.

Recommended Videos

The charges, which originated in 2024, centered on allegations that Adani paid bribes to Indian officials to secure renewable energy projects and subsequently misled US investors regarding those activities. Adani and his companies have maintained their innocence throughout the process.

Adani expressed his reaction to the dismissal by stating he accepted the decision with “humility” and “deep respect” for the judicial process. He also addressed the outcome on X, writing, “Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering.” While the charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled, the path to this decision was far from standard.

Judge Garaufis issued a 47-page order that, while granting the dismissal, offered sharp criticism of the Justice Department

Judge Garaufis noted that R Trent McCotter, the principal associate deputy attorney general, coordinated the dismissal with Adani’s legal team without consulting the prosecutors or investigators who had originally handled the case. The judge described this process as “highly unusual” and suggested that McCotter appeared to substitute his own judgment for that of the officials who were directly involved in the investigation.

Gautam Adani won dismissal of US securities fraud charges, ending a blockbuster case that threatened the expansion of the Indian billionaire’s giant conglomerate. https://t.co/aL1fvXbFFn — Bloomberg (@business) August 10, 2026

The legal landscape shifted significantly after Adani brought on a new team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr, a co-chair at the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and a personal lawyer to President Donald Trump. Giuffra reportedly met with officials from the Justice Department earlier this year to discuss concerns regarding the case. In May, the Justice Department formally requested the dismissal, arguing that much of the alleged conduct occurred outside the US and that continuing the prosecution did not align with their current priorities.

Questions also arose regarding a massive investment announcement. In November 2024, Adani pledged $10bn in US investments and the creation of 15,000 jobs, a move he shared while congratulating President Donald Trump on his election victory. Although Adani’s lawyers denied that this investment was offered in exchange for dropping the case, Judge Garaufis initially resisted the government’s request in June. He demanded more information and questioned whether the investment played a role in the decision.

Ultimately, the judge concluded that the investment did not influence the Justice Department decision. However, he remained critical of the transparency surrounding the move. He noted that the public could draw its own conclusions about how such discussions might affect perceptions of equal justice and the rule of law. “The irregularities in the decision to dismiss the indictment are concerning,” Garaufis wrote.

This criminal case is distinct from other legal matters involving Adani and his companies. In May, Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, agreed to pay $6m and $12m respectively to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations regarding investor disclosures, without admitting or denying wrongdoing. Additionally, Adani Enterprises reached a $275m settlement to resolve potential civil liability linked to apparent violations of US sanctions on Iran.

Adani, who is 64 years old, remains the chairman of the Adani Group, a conglomerate with a vast footprint in infrastructure, ports, and energy.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy