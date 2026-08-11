President Trump signed an executive order on Monday that mandates splitting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three separate doses for children, a move that is already facing sharp pushback from medical professionals, The Hill reported.

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The order, titled Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations, directs pediatricians to administer vaccines across three distinct visits. The order categorizes immunizations into three groups, specifically those recommended for all children, those for children at high risk of infection, and those requiring a physician consultation.

This policy shift means that children are now expected to receive individual shots for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Hib, pneumococcal disease, HPV and varicella, which is commonly known as chicken pox. Meanwhile, the order restricts access to vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY and dengue, limiting them to high-risk children.

While states ultimately determine their own vaccination schedules, federal policy serves as a significant guide for these standards. President Trump spoke about the order from the Oval Office, stating that his recommendations recognize gold standard vaccine recommendations. He also noted, “Decades ago, children received only a small fraction of the vaccines required today. In those times, people were much [healthier], and of course, the high rates of autism now observed did not exist.” He further added, “So there’s a reason for such epidemic rates of autism, and we’re going to bring it back to where it was.”

The President of the American Academy of Pediatrics tells @ErinBurnett Trump is “misinformed” for saying it can be “explosive” to combine childhood vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Ap7rG81lhw — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) August 11, 2026

Dr. Andrew Racine, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, released a statement criticizing the order for its potential impact on public health. “As measles cases reach a 35-year high in the U.S. and with cold and flu season quickly approaching, today’s executive order on vaccines is not only disheartening but dangerous,” Dr. Andrew Racine said in a release. He continued, “Instead of ensuring every family can access life-saving vaccines for measles, influenza, RSV and more, federal leaders are once again spreading misleading claims.”

Dr. Racine also addressed the president’s comments regarding autism, noting that the scientific consensus does not support a connection between vaccinations and the condition. “There is no new evidence to justify significant changes to childhood immunization guidance,” he stated. “Dozens of studies involving millions of people show there is no link between vaccines and autism, and yet federal leaders continue to promote this outdated, disproven idea to scare families.”

He argued that the order will fail to support families affected by autism and will instead sow confusion that leads parents to doubt the importance of essential vaccines. Dr. Racine encouraged parents with concerns to consult their child’s pediatrician or clinician directly to ensure kids remain healthy and protected.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor, also voiced his disapproval of the new federal guidance. He characterized the executive order as inaccurate and argued that the president lacks the necessary expertise to alter medical protocols.

Writing on social media, Cassidy said, “Breaking up vaccines will mean children have to get more shots to get the same protection, not fewer shots. It will increase hesitancy and make children less safe. Parents should listen to their child’s pediatrician about vaccines rather than listening to an inaccurate executive order. This is so wrong.”

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