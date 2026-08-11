A man named Alman54 bought a restroom sign with Braille writing on it from a thrift store and put it on a bathroom door in his house. He later asked a blind friend to read the sign to check what it said.

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His friend felt the raised dots and said the writing did not make any sense. The man shared the story on Reddit‘s r/mildlyinfuriating page, and it quickly drew thousands of reactions and comments.

In an update to his post, the man wrote that his friend is in her 70s and has been blind since birth. He said she learned Braille at a young age, and he did not know why she could not recognize the letters on the sign.

Reddit users say the sign uses a shorter form of Braille

In his post, the man explained what happened when his friend tried to read the sign. He wrote, “I has a blind friend visit and told her about the sign and asked if she could read it to find out what exactly it says.”

He said his friend felt the dots and told him, “it doesn’t say anything! It’s just gibberish.” She thought the Braille might have been placed upside down, so she tried reading it that way too. He said it was still gibberish even then.

The man wrote that he was not personally bothered by the mix-up. But he added that a blind person who urgently needed to find a restroom would likely be upset by a sign that did not make sense. Restroom access has caused confusion in other public settings too, including a case where a man was denied entry at a gas station.

Many Reddit users replied to explain that the sign was not actually gibberish. They said it was written in a form of Braille known as “grade 2,” which uses shortened codes for common letter groups to save space.

One user wrote that the two dots at the start of the sign meant the whole word after them was capitalized. The same user said the letters “S” and “T” together were shown using a single Braille character instead of two separate ones.

Another commenter broke down the sign letter by letter. They wrote, “The first two dots mean all caps. Then it’s R, E, ST, R, O, O, M. That’s normal, even the “ST” being a single symbol.” This user said they had learned to read Braille by sight around 20 years ago while working as a special education aide.

A user identifying as a visually impaired accessibility professional explained that there are different levels, or “grades,” of Braille. They said grade 1 spells out every letter of a word, while grade 2 uses shortened codes for common letters and word parts to make reading faster.

They added that many blind people are only taught grade 1 Braille, depending on their schooling and access to specialized programs. According to this user, grade 2 is the standard used on most business and public signs, so someone who never learned it might not recognize the contractions.

The same user also said fewer people are learning Braille at all as more rely on screen readers and other technology instead.

A person who said they teach Braille also replied to the post. They wrote, “I’m a braille teacher myself. UEB had some Major changes over a decade ago so that’s probably why your friend doesn’t recognize the updated code.” UEB refers to Unified English Braille, a standard version of the Braille system.

The original poster responded to the Braille teacher’s comment, writing, “Me too! My blind friend evidently doesn’t know grade 2 Braille.”

Some commenters questioned whether grade 2 Braille should really be called advanced, since it is commonly used on signage. One user asked whether most people who read Braille would already have a basic understanding of grade 2, given how often it appears in public spaces.

Other users pointed out that most of the sign’s letters were spelled out normally, with only the “ST” combined into one symbol. They said this made the word fairly easy to figure out even for someone who mainly reads grade 1 Braille.

Several commenters shared screenshots from online Braille translators, showing that the dot pattern on the sign matched the word “restroom” exactly. Confusion around restroom signs and who is inside them has come up elsewhere as well, such as when a woman confronted a man in a restroom in a separate incident.

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