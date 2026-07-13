‘She’s judging me’: Video shows a man being denied access to a gas station restroom, but the employee said she would only allow it under one condition

A man got upset with a gas station store worker who allegedly denied him access to the restroom unless he bought something from the store. The man claimed that the employee did not let him use the restroom, as “she was judging” him. He apparently recorded this confrontation.

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According to the Daily Dot, a video shared by @ClownWorld on Twitter/X appears to show what happened. It looks like a man asked the female employee if he could use the gas station restroom. However, she declared that the restroom is for customers only and that he needs to buy something. The woman asked him not to record her, and the man turned the camera towards him, saying that, “She’s judging me.” Following this, the employee is seen walking toward the door as the man exits, and he also asks her not to chase him.

The man claimed, “You all could see she is judging. I am on my way to work, and I stopped to use the restroom, but she says I can’t use the restroom unless I buy something.” He also questioned the gas station’s rule, “Let me see that in paperwork; let me see that in the law.” The confrontation with the employee gained a considerable audience, garnering over 400,000 views.

Viewers seemed divided on the matter

As the video gained traction, viewers poured their opinions into the comment section, with some siding with the employee and others with the man. One of the commenters stated, “Bathrooms are a human right! They don’t let people use the restrooms even though by law they’re required to!!! She’s a criminal! He should do what the homeless people do when they don’t let them use a bathroom.” Another one added, “It’s a f****** bathroom; why does it matter if you buy something or not..humans have to naturally s*** and p***, and charging for that is retarded as f***.”

A man became upset after a gas station employee told him the restroom was for paying customers only. Instead of accepting it and moving on, he kept arguing and demanded they show him the written policy before leaving.



This isn’t some new rule. Plenty of gas stations, convenience… pic.twitter.com/uKURE1k7ao — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 13, 2026

On the other hand, some have seemingly claimed that it’s normal for gas stations not to let non-customers use their restrooms. As one of the commenters stated, “I’ve been told the same thing a dozen times since I was a kid. Most stores have a ‘ customer-only ‘ restroom policy.” Another one added, “Just buy a couple of things. Like a bag of chips or a soda, they need to make money just like everyone else. Sure, the gas price gouging is off the charts, but most of that price is taxes. So they gotta make it when they can.”

According to the Restroom Access Act of 2025, any person with an abdominal or bowel movement health issue cannot be denied use of a restroom. However, it remains unclear whether the rule applies to this situation, as gas stations are not mentioned in this citation.

Despite the viewers being divided, the complete context of the gas station incident remains unclear. The claims in the footage are not independently verified.

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