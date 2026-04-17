A 16-year-old girl in Michigan was kidnapped on her way to school, but one stop at a gas station changed her fate

Vigilance is a characteristic that can sometimes work miracles for someone in need. A gas station clerk in Michigan did the same when he saved an abducted schoolgirl from Hamtramk. The abducted girl was in the store, and even though she had no voice, the clerk observed that she was asking for help, and with his timely intervention, the girl was saved by the authorities, who were immediately called on the spot.

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As reported by People, police received a call from the Hamtramk gas station on the morning of Monday, April 13th. Police Chief Hussein Farrhat, at the press conference, said that authorities responded to a call from a person at the station. When they arrived, they neutralized the threat, who was well cared for by the clerk named Abdulrahman Abohatem. Police affirmed that this was an isolated incident and that the community is completely safe.

Abohatem reported on his interaction with the kidnapper to WXYZ, saying, “When [the suspect] ask her to pay for the cigarettes, I stop and go, there’s something wrong. And she mouthed, talked to me, like with no sound, ‘Help.’” Abohatem then came out of his protective glass, and he struck the suspect while bringing the girl out to safety. He reported that the police came when he was taking the suspect out, “I see the police outside. I point to him. I go, that’s the guy,” Abohatem told WXYZ.

Police charged the suspect with severe sexual assault and kidnapping offenses

We have heard about a student beaten and held at gunpoint in Texas with a kidnapping motive, but this case is nothing less. The Hamtramk Police Department reported that the suspect is identified as Donald J. Fields, 48, of Detroit. He is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, possession of a firearm, and felonious assault by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. He has been arrested and has been held in Wayne’s jail without bond.

Frontier National Academy issued its statement on the matter on Facebook, as the abducted girl is a student of the institute, saying, “We are grateful to report that the student has been safely recovered and is currently with family. Law enforcement acted swiftly, and a suspect is in custody. We are cooperating fully with authorities as they complete their investigation.” The school added, “The incident did not occur on school property or during school-supervised activities. However, the safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority.”

Gas stations are seemingly becoming one of the odd places to visit due to high gas prices, which JD Vance has blamed on Biden, but for this girl, it turned out to be positive. Even though the girl is safe now, it was Abohatem’s timely intervention and the authorities’ rapid action that saved her; otherwise, the situation could have been a lot different. He said he felt good about saving the girl, noting that she was a child who would have been abused by the kidnapper. Now, the authorities will deal strictly with the kidnapper for his actions, and justice will be served.

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