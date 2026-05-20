Tennessee school board member hugged a teen and told ‘God, you’re hot,’ and now he’s been charged with assault

A Tennessee school board member now faces a charge of assault after an incident involving a teenage student member of the board. Court records indicate that Keith Ervin was charged with assault, specifically physical contact, following his behavior at a public meeting held on April 2, NBC News reported.

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This situation developed after Ervin approached the student, who had just finished presenting questions regarding career and technical education. According to the details provided, Ervin placed his arm around the student, hugged her from the side, and told her, “God, you’re hot.”

It is difficult to view this as anything other than a complete failure of professional conduct. When you are in a position of authority as a school board member, you have a clear responsibility to maintain a safe and respectful environment for students. This type of behavior is entirely unacceptable, and it is no surprise that it has led to legal consequences.

The fact that this occurred during a public meeting involving a student representative makes the situation even more concerning

Following the incident, the student addressed the board members directly during a public comment session on May 7. She did not hold back, calling the adult members of the board “cowards” for what she described as their “failure to act.”

Standing at the podium, she spoke directly to the board members, including Ervin, who reportedly sat with his arms crossed during her remarks. She stated, “To begin, I want to address Ervin’s actions, which were not only unwelcome, but sexist and derogatory.” She further added, “I know this because he has not behaved this way with any of our male members, nor do I believe that he ever would.”

Creepy Tenn. school board member who told young student she's 'hot' is now facing assault charges https://t.co/xb9vPTwJsd pic.twitter.com/8dx7b9BwiZ — New York Post (@nypost) May 20, 2026

The student also made it clear that she was not interested in what she perceived as insincere attempts at resolution from the adults in the room. She told the board members that she does not accept “your fake apologies used to protect yourselves. I do not believe that you deserve that peace of mind.” Despite her pointed comments, the board members did not offer a response and simply proceeded with the other items on their meeting agenda.

Ervin has previously attempted to explain his comments, though his justification has not been well received. At an April 8 meeting, he claimed that his use of the word “hot” was intended to suggest that the student “was on a roll” and was not meant to be a comment on her physical appearance. The board took action at that time by censuring Ervin, who has been a member since 2006.

However, the school board has clarified that its power is limited. In a statement provided on Tuesday to WCYB, the board explained that because school board members in Tennessee are independently elected officials, the board lacks the legal authority to remove him from his position.

The board’s statement emphasized that his behavior was not representative of their organization. “The Board reiterates that Mr. Ervin’s actions do not reflect the standards, policies, or values of the school district,” the statement said. It also noted that the board intends to let the legal process play out, saying, “The Board will defer to law enforcement and the judicial system for the resolution of these charges.”

As of now, the situation is moving toward the courtroom. Washington County court records do not currently list a lawyer who is representing Ervin, and he did not provide a response to an email seeking comment on Tuesday night. The legal proceedings are expected to move forward later this year, with his first court appearance currently scheduled for August.

This entire episode serves as a reminder of the vital importance of maintaining proper boundaries in educational spaces. When an elected official uses their position to make a student feel uncomfortable or targeted, it undermines the trust that the community places in the school board. The student’s public stand against the board members highlights a significant gap between the expectations of the community and the reality of how these individuals have conducted themselves.

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