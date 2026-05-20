Former NFL star Terrell Owens trusted his manager with his finances for 15 years, but he just exposed her for a secret betrayal

A promising manager serves as a strong foundation for any NFL player. They usually work as representatives or agents and keep off-field decisions in check. As a result, an athlete doesn’t have to worry about what’s happening in the background and can deliver an optimal performance on the football field. While there are some cases of NFL athletes accused of stealing things from people, incidents in which a manager is accused of stealing from a player are quite rare.

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Speaking of that, according to Fox News, former NFL star Terrell Owens has accused his manager of taking a lot of money without his knowledge. The athlete’s manager, Heather Mesalam, wasn’t with him for a couple of months but has been handling his finances for over 15 years. Owens shared a photo of an email showing the funds she stole from him, and a screen recording of their conversation.

All of this is posted on an Instagram post, where the NFL star has also ranted in the caption. He wrote, “I’m posting this because (Heather Mesalam) has handled my business affairs for 15+ years and I discovered on last Oct 3rd that she had stolen from me. The video screenshot puts everything in perspective.” Per Spotrac, Owens had earned a total of $80 million across multiple teams in his career.

Of course, the NFL player is very, very, very angry

The poor athlete had no clue what’s happening with his money behind the scenes. He said, “A PERSON CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH! Growing up my grandmama said there’s 2 people she can’t stand…A LIAR and A THIEF… When you’re managing someone’s affairs and getting paid to do it, you have to be accountable for it! I haven’t always used my voice when I should but I GOT TIME TODAY.” Owens is making a point here: a manager is literally hired to be trusted, and it looks like Heather turned out to be the opposite.

The former NFL star then discussed how the situation would have played out if it had been him instead of his manager. According to the outlet, Owens ranted, “if ‘I’ had stolen from someone, I’d be ALL OVER the news, media, talking heads at ESPN would be having a field day with it along with blogs where my reputation and character would be questioned and destroyed ruining business opportunities and relationships.”

He could be making a point again. Many athletes, when under scrutiny, are widely discussed in the media for alleged actions, which sometimes harm their reputations. From his words, it looks like Owen might have stayed silent, but he opened up for the sake of his mental health. He also said, “With the recent deaths of football players by suicide and for my own mental sanity I need to get this off my chest.”

Well, he has put it out, and in a quite harsh manner. As far as his manager is concerned, Owens confirmed that Heather no longer works for him. Well, there are no reports of investigation against the manager yet. But judging by Owens’ anger, a legal action could be just around the corner.

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