Donald Trump wasn’t done celebrating Thomas Massie’s loss in Kentucky when Georgia handed him another massive victory

On Tuesday, just hours after former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who was backed by President Donald Trump, defeated Representative Thomas Massie in a Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, Trump was already celebrating another win – this time in Georgia.

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Politico reports that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, one of Trump’s well-known political enemies, lost his Republican primary. Billionaire Rick Jackson and Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones advanced to a runoff election for the GOP nomination for Georgia governor, pushing Raffensperger out. Raffensperger had become a known name after defending Georgia’s 2020 election results, but he failed to gain enough support from his party’s increasingly MAGA-aligned base.

This was a major blow to Raffensperger, who was already considered one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents in the country. His loss came on the heels of Trump-backed wins that removed Republican state senators who had clashed with him over redistricting in Indiana, and Senator Bill Cassidy’s loss in Louisiana the previous Saturday.

Trump’s endorsement is proving to be a powerful force in reshaping the Republican Party

The upcoming runoff between Jackson and Jones will be an important test – Trump’s endorsement of Jones on one side, and Jackson’s massive personal wealth on the other. Trump had repeatedly backed Jones even after Jackson entered the race, including during a February event in Rome, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Trump has also been pushing hard to get the Save America Act passed, which has added more pressure on an already difficult period for GOP leaders on Capitol Hill. Jones spent the final weeks of the campaign reminding voters of the president’s support.

The spending in this race has been enormous. Jackson put in nearly $65 million of his own money, according to an AdImpact analysis, while Jones spent over $28 million during the primary. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, another traditional Republican who had also rejected Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, also failed to move forward in the race.

Another Trump enemy falls as Brad Raffensperger loses Georgia primary https://t.co/r0dpxAli7i — POLITICO (@politico) May 20, 2026

In Kentucky, the Gallrein vs. Massie primary became the most expensive congressional primary on record, with $32.6 million spent on ads according to AdImpact. Of that total, $7.9 million went toward attack ads targeting Massie, with money coming from Trump allies and pro-Israel groups. Massie is known for his anti-interventionist positions and has voted against aid to Israel.

Trump had repeatedly gone after Massie, calling him “the worst Congressman in the long and storied history of the Republican Party.” Gallrein’s win showed that Trump’s attacks landed with Republican voters in the district, and that his reach goes well beyond national politics.

Some critics have also raised concerns about Trump’s plans to fund a private militia through an $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund, adding to the broader debate about his growing power. Raffensperger’s exit from the race, along with Carr’s, marks a clear shift in the Georgia Republican Party.

Candidates who stood up to Trump’s pressure around the 2020 election have now been pushed out, while Trump-aligned figures continue to move forward. The runoff between Jones and Jackson will now decide who carries the GOP banner into the governor’s race.

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