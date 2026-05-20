‘It took a while to find him in Tel Aviv’: Thomas Massie trolls his opponent after losing the primary in Kentucky

That's why he was late to his own concession speech

Congressman Thomas Massie has lost the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District to his opponent, Ed Gallrein. Massie conceded the race on Tuesday evening, but not before taking a jab at his opponent.

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According to Mediaite, a crowd of supporters had gathered, chanting his name and urging him to run for president in 2028, but instead of a victory speech, Massie mocked Gallrein, saying, “It took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”

The comment was a clear reference to Gallrein’s ties to pro-Israel groups, which had poured millions of dollars into the race to defeat Massie. Massie had been a vocal critic of Israel’s unconditional military aid and its actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

Massie’s defeat marks a big win for pro-Israel groups who spent heavily to remove him from office

He had also helped push for the release of government files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which put him at odds with President Donald Trump. The president had been actively campaigning against Massie, calling him “weak,” “pathetic,” and a “bum” on his Truth Social platform.

According to Al Jazeera, Massie’s campaign raised $5.5 million, significantly more than Gallrein’s $3.1 million, and also received outside support from pro-gun rights and libertarian PACs. He was also endorsed by Republican colleagues, including Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

Despite his loss, some of Massie’s supporters argued that the race was not entirely about Trump. Right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson wrote in his newsletter on Monday, “Why does Trump hate Massie? Is the congressman a secret liberal? Not at all… He is one of the few honest people in politics. Everyone who cares about our country should root for him.”

Thomas Massie announces he has officially conceded to AIPAC-funded candidate Ed Gallrein.



Massie says, “It took a while to locate Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”



“We’ve been honorable the whole time, and we’re going to stay that way.” pic.twitter.com/SunhGkxSJ2 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 20, 2026

Massie closed his concession speech on a firm note, saying, “We’ve been honorable the whole time, and we’re gonna stay that way.” His remarks about finding Gallrein in Tel Aviv were a pointed reminder of the role pro-Israel money played in the race, and the comment is likely to be remembered long after the result is forgotten.

Massie had previously raised concerns about how Israeli strikes were devastating Lebanese civilians, which made him a target for pro-Israel donor groups. The outcome of this primary has real implications for the future of Republican politics and the growing influence of pro-Israel groups within the party.

Massie had been one of the loudest voices calling for a more critical look at unconditional U.S. military aid to Israel, and his loss will be seen as a setback for those who share that view. His loss was considered a major upset, given how much money his campaign raised compared to Gallrein’s, and considering the broad grassroots support he had built over the years.

The millions spent by outside pro-Israel groups appear to have made the decisive difference in flipping the seat, raising questions about outside money’s growing role in shaping Republican primaries. Massie had also been a consistent critic of Trump’s foreign policy decisions, including how Trump handled the threat of bombing Iran, which further put him at odds with the party establishment.

As Massie exits Congress, the debate over U.S. policy toward Israel, government transparency, and the America First agenda is far from over. His willingness to openly criticize both foreign lobbying influence and his own party’s leadership made him a unique and controversial figure, and the issues he championed are unlikely to disappear with his defeat.

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