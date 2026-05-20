Trump once had a cameo in Home Alone 2, and now the White House is gunning for a Bond franchise reboot credit, and Kimmel had thoughts

The official White House account on X kicked off a fresh round of internet chaos on May 16 when it posted a mock-up image of President Donald Trump dressed as James Bond, complete with a tuxedo, a gun, and a silencer, all captioned with “Make America Great Again.” It is not the kind of content typically associated with an official government channel, and it quickly became a major talking point online. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel addressed the post during his Monday, May 18 monologue, and he did not hold back.

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The story gained traction when reported by UNILAD, which noted that the Bond post arrived alongside Trump sharing a doctored image of himself on Truth Social posing next to a handcuffed alien. For Kimmel, the combination of official White House messaging and off-the-wall personal posts painted a telling picture. “The White House jumped on the crazy train and posted this, suggesting that Trump would be the next James Bond,” the 58-year-old host said, before quipping, “Grab ’em by the Octopussy, we got a new James Bond in town!”

Kimmel did not stop there. He landed another jab with, “I think 007 is his approval rating right now,” and followed up by observing that posting about being hot, capturing aliens, and landing the Bond role while an unpopular war rages and the cost of living climbs was a striking set of priorities. Trump is no stranger to the entertainment industry, having appeared in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and spent years as the face of The Apprentice, and his second term wraps up in 2029.

The actual Bond search is a serious business, and Amazon MGM is already on it

The real casting process for the 007 reboot is well underway at Amazon MGM Studios, led by casting director Nina Gold, whose credits include The Force Awakens and Game of Thrones. The studio has kept details close to the chest, though it released a statement on May 14 confirming the search is active.

Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to White House Proposing Trump as Next James Bond: 'I Think 007 Is His Approval Rating' https://t.co/nqT9rgZIZV — People (@people) May 19, 2026

Kimmel, whose ongoing feud with the White House has included ABC renewing his contract through May 2027 despite pressure from Trump, has shown no sign of easing up on the administration. Word is that Amazon MGM is leaning toward casting an unknown British actor to give the franchise a fresh start, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. T

his is not the first time the White House has generated headlines by dropping Trump into a pop culture franchise, having previously posted AI art of Trump as the Mandalorian for Star Wars Day to similarly mixed reactions online. The studio confirmed it plans to share more news with fans once the time is right.

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