A vampire tour expert said a couple asked her questions so specific and so unsettling that she still can’t explain who they were

A tour guide who specializes in vampire lore has gone viral after describing an encounter with two customers that she says she cannot explain. The clip, shared to TikTok by a fan account of the HORRORble podcast, has accumulated 1.6 million views. The story first gained wider attention when picked up by BroBible.

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The guide, known as Spooky Gin, operates tours through her company Spooky Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The business offers a range of historical and supernatural experiences, including The Original Galveston Historic Strand Walking Tour and the Spooky Secret Society Cemetery Tour. The experience at the center of the viral clip appears to be her Vampire Tour, described on the company website as a blend of history, ghosts, and local folklore.

According to Spooky Gin’s account on the podcast, the trouble started before the tour even began. The couple reached out to book a private session from a different starting location than the one listed on her booking site, which she found immediately strange. Once the tour started, the dynamic grew stranger still, with Spooky Gin describing the pair as having a weird vibe and moving unnaturally throughout the walk.

Their knowledge of vampire history went far beyond what most guests bring to the tour

The questions the couple asked were not the kind a casual visitor typically raises. Rather than asking about Dracula or Twilight, they went straight into dense scholarly territory. Spooky Gin explained, “They were asking really, really detailed questions about vampires and what I knew about Saint Germain and what my thoughts were about different people who had been accused of vampirism throughout the years.” She added that the pair seemed deeply versed in figures like Mercy Brown, the Abhartach, and Peter Kurten, far removed from the standard stakes-and-crucifixes conversation.

The encounter took a final unsettling turn at the end of the tour. The couple asked Spooky Gin to walk them to their car, which she declined, citing another scheduled booking. When she finished her work for the evening and drove back past the area, their car was still parked in the same spot, but the couple was nowhere to be seen. Amid other viral stories of unexplained disappearances and online speculation, this one drew a particular kind of attention because of the guide’s own visible unease while recounting it.

Commenters on TikTok offered a full range of theories. Some suggested the couple were vampire hunters, others floated more tongue-in-cheek explanations. One user wrote, “She wasn’t ready for that offer letter from Vampire U.” The clip circulated widely enough that internet users began treating it less as a quirky tour story and more as something genuinely unexplained, which is a reaction not unlike those generated by viral encounters that leave everyone with more questions than answers.

Spooky Gin said she is grateful for the attention the clip has brought to her business and expressed no hesitation about the kind of clientele it might attract. “I’d love for people to know that my tours are offered year-round,” she said, “and that vampires are always welcome so long as they behave themselves.”

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