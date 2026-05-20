US is opening the door for 10,000 more white South Africans citing ’emergency refugee situation,’ but the program has a steep price tag

The United States government is significantly expanding its refugee intake for white South Africans, with officials announcing plans to admit 17,500 individuals this year, The Guardian reported. This latest move marks a sharp increase from the 7,500 figure previously established in October. According to an emergency notice sent to Congress on Monday, the administration is citing an emergency refugee situation caused by what it describes as unforeseen developments within South Africa.

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This shift in policy comes with a substantial financial commitment. Based on information reviewed by the Associated Press, the cost to relocate these additional 10,000 individuals is estimated to be around $100m. It is a major pivot for the current administration, which has prioritized the resettlement of Afrikaners while simultaneously suspending refugee programs for people fleeing war and persecution in countries like Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Afghanistan. To put this in perspective, the United States admitted more than 100,000 refugees in the year ending in September 2024, which was the final full fiscal year before the current administration took office.

The State Department is justifying this expansion by pointing to what it calls escalating hostility toward Afrikaners. In its notice to Congress, the department stated that rhetoric from South African ministries and political parties has sought to undermine the resettlement program and attacked Afrikaners. Officials also referenced a December incident where the South African government raided a United States refugee processing center.

While the President has clamped down on asylum seekers from most other parts of the world, he has made the admission of white South African farmers a specific priority

While the United States labeled the raid unacceptable, the South African government maintained that it was a standard legal action taken to deport seven Kenyan nationals who were working in the country without proper permits. The State Department notice further claimed that this hostility heightens risks for Afrikaners, who it asserts are subject to far-reaching government-sponsored race-based discrimination.

These claims align with a narrative that has been repeatedly pushed by Donald Trump since the beginning of his second term. He has consistently alleged that white Afrikaners are being targeted in a genocide, a claim that the South African government has firmly and repeatedly rejected. This narrative has been a point of extreme tension between the two nations.

"US claims ‘emergency refugee situation’ as it admits 10,000 more white South Africans" – The Guardian #SmartNews https://t.co/lcrLF7k5Nk — Sandra Rodkey (@SandraRodkey) May 19, 2026

During an Oval Office meeting in May 2025, the President famously ambushed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with a video presentation intended to prove these claims. Despite the President showing footage and newspaper clippings, President Ramaphosa pushed back, noting that the views expressed in such videos do not reflect government policy. President Ramaphosa has consistently maintained that while crime is a serious issue in South Africa, it affects all citizens, and the overwhelming majority of murder victims are Black.

The geopolitical fallout has been significant. Relations between the two countries are currently at their lowest point since the end of apartheid in 1994. The United States has already cut aid to South Africa, imposed 31% tariffs, and boycotted the G20 summit held in Johannesburg last year. Furthermore, South Africa was disinvited from this year’s G20 event, which is scheduled to take place at one of the President’s own resorts in Miami.

The history behind these tensions is deeply rooted. Afrikaners are descendants of Dutch and French settlers who enforced the system of apartheid, which repressed the Black majority and kept them in poverty while securing wealth and safety for the white minority. While post-apartheid affirmative action policies have helped foster a Black elite and middle class, the nation remains deeply unequal.

Official data shows that about 12% of white South Africans are unemployed, compared to 48% of the Black population. These disparities, combined with high crime rates, have contributed to a sense among some white South Africans that they are victims of discrimination.

This belief has been amplified by high-profile figures, including Elon Musk and the right-wing media personality Tucker Carlson. During the 2025 Oval Office meeting, the President insisted that the situation in South Africa is the opposite of apartheid. When President Ramaphosa attempted to explain that the problems in his country should be addressed through dialogue, the President interrupted to assert that farmers are being executed.

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